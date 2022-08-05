David D. Stuart

David Deon Stuart, Wausau, WI passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack at his home on his 20th wedding anniversary, August 3rd, 2022. He shared this life’s journey with his soul mate, “Sweet Lisa” (Hasko) Stuart. David was born in Nashville, TN on September 20th, 1967, to the late James C. “Jimmy” Williams and Deborah (Stuart) Terrell.

David had a deep love for his family, and an everlasting passion for music. He used his platform to inspire his fans to spread peace, love, harmony and understanding. He was a consummate performer, vocalist, songwriter and independent producer for Unified Talent Productions. He was the manager and lead vocalist for the groups Soul Inspirations and Unified Soul which he showcased throughout the Midwest. Additionally he led AJA, where he was also well known in the Green Bay area. David was a member of the groups David Deon and the New Soul Experience, New Tribe Revival, Brewmeisters, The Jazz Connection, Freddie Terrell’s Review and Suave.

David graduated class of 1986 from Benjamin Elijah Mays High School. He attended the Music Business Institute of Atlanta and Atlanta Beauty College.

David reached a level of enlightenment where he was confident in who and where he was in life. He always said, “Love is all that matters,” and he lived that every day. He was a gentle and deeply spiritual man with strong convictions in spreading peace, love and happiness among his family and community through his actions. You could find David involved and donating his time in various community events inspiring others toward social justice. His dear friend Chris Norfleet and David had been actively involved in co-founding People for the Power of Love (PFPL), working with NAOMI and the Toward One Wausau Project to name a few. He also treasured working alongside his wife, Lisa, as manager at Inside & Out Elite Cleaning Professionals.

David is survived by his wife, Lisa and his six children, Hannah Blank, Etienne Stuart (Hannah Shafer), Leah Hugo, Sarah Todd (Matt Wirnsberger), Ron (Jessica) Leptien and Hunter Johnson. His five Grandchildren to whom he was lovingly known as “B-Pa”; Harper Hugo, Xavia Eldred, Ava Wirnsberger, Khamani Johnson and Baby Girl Johnson (due in November). Also surviving is his mother Deborah; Step Father Raymond Polk, sisters; Sherrhonda Williams, Nicole Polk-Garrett (Robert), LaShawn Roderick, Fredrea Terrell; brothers, Anthony and Freddie Terrell Jr. and Bonus Father-In-Law, Charles Lang. Brother-in-law Randall Hasko, and Sisters-in-Love, Barbara (Terry) Meeker, Vicky (Juliette) Hasko, Cynthia Wittke, (Casey Jones) and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins, of whom he was very close to and loved dearly, friends and fans.

David is preceded in death by his grandparents; Father, Jimmy Williams and Step-Father Edsel “Freddie” Terrell, Sr.; Parents In-Law John Hasko and Georgene Hasko-Lang; Sister, Tory Williams; Brothers In-law Roderick Johnson Sr., Ronald Hasko and Gregory Wittke; Aunts Cynthia and Tara Stuart; Uncle Dwight Stuart; Nephew, William Diontre’ Williams; and close cousin Dajuantae Stuart.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 7th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CST at the Labor Temple, 318 South 3rd Ave Wausau, WI.

In honor of his legacy, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the “David Deon Music Foundation Scholarship Fund” that has been created in David’s memory. Funds can be directed through Zelle at daviddeonmemorial@gmail.com. Picture and video condolences are appreciated and can be sent to the same email address.

David’s son Etienne said, “Pops was the Funkiest Man Alive!” What a blessing. On the evening of his last day here on earth, after spending the day with his beautiful wife, children, grandchildren and family…David said, “This has been a PERFECT DAY!” Thank you to everyone who loved David.

Sally A. Nelson

Nelson, Sally A.”Meme” Memaw”

Sally A. Nelson, 82, of Rothschild, WI died unexpectedly Wednesday July 27, 2022 surrounded by family.



Sally was born July 21, 1939 in Oshkosh, WI to the late Burdette and Eva Stead, and moved with her family to Waco, TX in 1949 to build Baylor Stadium.

Sally was a student of Waco High School and the Waco Beauty School, leading to a 45 year career owning Sally’s Beauty Salon and working with such stylists as Paul Mitchel and Vidal Sasoon.

She married Ocie Perkins in 1959 and raised two children: Ocie sadly passed in 1988. On June 4, 1994 she married Gordon “Putt” Nelson. She loved being with family and watching her grandchildren in sports such as cheer, ice skate/hockey and baseball. She possessed her own athletic talent being an avid bowler winning her 1st place with the Wednesday Afternoon Ladies four years in a row. She also enjoyed crocheting, going to Hodag Music Festival, and watching the Dallas Cowboys.

Most of all she loved angels, hugging everyone and her faithful four legged companions.

Survivors include her children Sherrie (Don) Campbell-Parker, Waco TX and Shawn (Michelle) Perkins, of Rothschild, WI; grandchildren Brooksey Campbell-Humes, Chevie Perkins, Shae Perkins, Ryan Robertson, and Kayla Milstead; great-grandchildren Bryce Vidrine, one brother James Stead, and many loving nieces and nephew, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burdette Stead, and Eva Lentz, three sisters, Shirly Stead, Jennette Stead, Janet Stead, one brother William “Bill” Stead; her husband and love of her life Gordon “Putt” Nelson.

An intimate family Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. Family and close friends will be notified.

The family would like to take this opportunity to extend their sincere appreciation to the Spirit of St. Claires, EMS medical team and staff of Marshfield Clinic Hospital for their determination and perseverance while Sally was under their care.

A special thanks also to family and friends for their support during these difficult times.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice in remembrance of Sally.

Gladys M. Johnson

Gladys M. Johnson, 94, Wausau passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born December 6, 1927 in Edgar, daughter of the late William and Magdalena (Fochs) Artus. On November 20, 1948, she was united in marriage to William Johnson. He preceded her in death on March 30, 1984.

Gladys worked as a customer service representative for GTE (Verizon) until her retirement.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed bowling (until age 92), going to the casino to play bingo, traveling and knitting.

Survivors include, three children, Linda (Ralph) Mascaro, Debra (Miles) Swain and Jacqueline (Rick) Duss; five grandchildren, Jeff (Moriah) Salzman, Billy (Maggie) Duss, Andrew Duss, Keith Swain and Jerrica Swain; five great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Novitzke; her sisters-in-law, Janet Johnson, Rosella Schepp and Margaret Artus; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, William, she was preceded in death by her special friend, Arnold Hall; and eight siblings, Conrad Artus, William Artus, Mabel Dumire, Eleanore Niewolny, Adeline Artus, Evelyn Franson, Violet Dvorak and Myron Artus.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2022 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. William Grevatch will preside. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joanie Jansen for the outstanding love, care and support you gave to Gladys.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of your choice in memory of Gladys.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Dr. Clark D. Pagel

Dr. Clark D. Pagel, age 65, of Plover, died Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Clark was born on March 18, 1957 in Wausau, a son of Gerald and Joyce (Mathwich) Pagel. He attended and graduated from Wausau West High School in 1975. A superb athlete, he was recruited by several colleges to play football.

Clark received his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from UW Oshkosh, Master’s Degree from Marion College in Educational Leadership, and his Doctorate from Nova Southeastern University (NSU) in Educational Leadership.

In 1978, at First English Lutheran Church in Wausau, Clark was married to his high school sweetheart, Donnell Hartwig. They were married for 44 wonderful years and adored each other.

In December 1979, Clark began his law enforcement career with the Stevens Point Police Department. After ten years of being a police officer advancing to the positions of Corporal, Detective, and Sergeant, he accepted a position at Mid-State Technical College in 1989 for their Law Enforcement Training Program. As such, he served as their Associate Dean until his retirement in 2016, but his love for education brought him back for several more years.

Significant accomplishments of Clark’s include the development of the Law Enforcement Internship and the Police Recruit Academy, and he was honored as the State Law Enforcement Training Coordinator of the Year. Clark served as the President of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Training Officers Association (LETOA). Clark was instrumental in creating the Wisconsin Technical College System Justice Coordinators Council and served as Chair for many years. He was the training director to the Department of Justice Training and Standards Bureau up until his retirement. Clark was also the official representative to the Law Enforcement Standards Board’s Curriculum Advisory Committee, providing input to the Chief and Sheriff members of the committee on improving and developing law enforcement training. In his 37-year career Clark has directly influenced over 2,000 Police Officers, Correction Officers, and Juvenile Detention Officers.

In his free time, Clark enjoyed boating down the Wisconsin River, various crafts including stained glass, woodworking, basket weaving and more. He loved trying new recipes and cooking for his family was a great joy. His greatest love was being with family and his proudest moments were being a dad, and a Papa. He never missed a recital, game, or school event. The love that he had for them was unmatched and he was their whole world. He was known for his gigantic hugs and infectious smile.

Clark is survived by his wife, Donnell of Plover; his mother, Joyce of Wausau; children, Jessica (Chris) Platt of McFarland and Joshua Pagel of Plover; grandchildren, Tyler Pagel, Addison Miskowski, Brooklyn Pagel, Bode Miskowski, Brynley Pagel, Abbey, Ella and Olivia Platt; two sisters, Sue Pagel and Lori (Dan) Brandt; nieces and nephews, Jason Brandt and Olivia (Adam) Grandlic; In-Laws, Barb Hartwig, Mother-in-law, the Walden Family and his Texas Crew, the Littletons, Plaskets, Sanders and Simmons families.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald; and brother, Todd Pagel, Father-in-law, Don Hartwig and Brother-in-law Ron Donham.

Clark was influential in the lives of so many people who loved him for his high level of integrity, positive personality, work-ethic, dedication, loyalty, and sense of humor. He radiated kindness like sunshine and made us all better people for knowing him.

A Celebration of Life for Clark will be held at Woodlands Church, 190 Hoover Ave, Plover, WI 54467 on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 12:00 (Noon). Visitation will precede the service from 9:00 am until 12:00 (Noon). A luncheon will follow the service.

Private family burial will be at Zion Cemetery, Town of Stettin, WI.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Clark’s name are encouraged to do so to the family. A Law Enforcement Scholarship, for students entering Mid-State Technical College is being established.

Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Daryl D. Anderson

Daryl D. Anderson age 49 passed away unexpectedly on Thursday July

28th with family by his side in Athens, WI.

Daryl was born on September 19, 1972, in Ashland, Wisconsin to Bill and Sandra Anderson. He was the youngest of his 3 surviving siblings.Cheryl (Glenn) Richardson of Mason, WI. Debbie (Bruce) Dahl of Moundsview, MN. and Wes (Diana) Anderson of Mason, WI.

Daryl met and married his high school sweetheart Angela Raspotnik in 1994. He graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Machine Tool from WITC in Ashland WI. Daryl and Angela relocated to the Athens area where he has worked as a skilled machinist for 30 years at numerous machine shops in the area.

Daryl and Angela have two amazing sons Dylan age 24 and Riley age 22 and soon to be daughter in law Kayla Alft.

Daryl was a fun-loving, high-spirited man that could make the room light up when he came in. He had a love for live music and always enjoyed going to concerts with his family. He also loved having the opportunity to coach both of his son’s baseball teams for several years. Along with baseball, watching the boys compete in skiing, snowboarding and motocross were some of his favorite things to do. He was passionate and skilled for anything with wheels and an engine, especially motorcycles. He and Angela always enjoyed riding together site seeing.

Daryl and Angela also enjoyed training, showing and weight pulling dogs which they did throughout the United States for years. Daryl had numerous National Championship titles with the dogs he trained. Along the way they met some wonderful lifelong friends. Daryl’s generosity and kindness will never be forgotten. He could always be counted on to help anyone out that needed it especially with anything mechanical.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Angela Anderson, Dylan( Kayla) Anderson and Riley Anderson along with his siblings and so many nieces, nephews and in laws that he cherished so much.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Sandra Anderson.

A Celebration of life will be held on August 13th at Rock Islandin Merrill, WI from 12-4 pm.

Burleigh Riggle

Burleigh Riggle, of Kronenwetter, passed away peacefully from natural causes on July 23, 2022 at the age of 92. He was born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin in 1929, the youngest of three sons born to Robert and Eunice Riggle.

He grew up on their small family dairy farm where he learned the value of hard work and became an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and canoeing. After high school graduation in 1947, he attended UW-Oshkosh, majoring in physics.

While in college he met the love of his life, Verla Mae Stutzman. They married in 1951 and, after his graduation, moved to the Panama Canal Zone where Burleigh used his knowledge of physics as a civilian employee of the Navy, measuring ships’ magnetic signatures and adjusting each ship’s on board equipment to protect them from mines.

In 1956 they moved back to Wisconsin and Burleigh accepted a teaching position at Port Washington High School where he taught for a number of years. Burleigh continued his education by attending UW-Madison, where he obtained a master’s degree in science education. Accomplishing this with three children under the age of five was quite the endeavor but obtainable with the support of his wife.

He continued his career as a science teacher at D.C. Everest in 1961, teaching physics, advanced physics and electronics. He eventually became the head of the science and math departments at both the high school and junior high school. After retiring in 1989, he continued to keep up with advances in physics and electronics and pursued his passion for travel and RV life with Verla. Burleigh will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Verla, and his brothers, Wayne and Robert.

He is survived by his 3 children, Linda (John) Grant of Rib Mountain, Steve (Becky) Riggle of Rib Mountain, and Tammy (Doug) Steven of Eagan, Minnesota. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

There will be a private family celebration of life at a future date. Memorials may be given to the Pachyonychia Congenita Project.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS