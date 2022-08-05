Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Over the past two years, I have had a question that no one has been able to answer. Why have Democrats, instead of punishing China for unleashing a deadly virus on the world – punished American businesses with lockdowns, and American families, children, and health care providers with unnecessary mask mandates, unconstitutional vaccine requirements – and for too many hardworking Americans, pink slips?

Is it not odd that American Citizens were consistently blamed during the pandemic while the media and the Democrat Party shut down any talk about where and how the virus originated? It is past time for Americans to hold China accountable. There is one elected official however who is not afraid to hold The Chinese Communist Party accountable and that is Congressman Tom Tiffany. Tom’s colleagues in Washington know he is among the few brave enough to hold China accountable as he was appointed to serve on the House-Senate Conference Committee for legislation pertaining to Communist China. He has also introduced legislation to normalize ties with Taiwan and helped lead the fight to revoke China’s preferential trade status. I ask you to help hold China accountable and join me in casting a ballot for Tom in November.

Lee Erath, Town of Texas