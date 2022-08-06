Wausau Pilot & Review

Researchers now say children and teens who have had a COVID-19 infection are at greater risk for a range of lifelong health issues.

That conclusion came from a new study published Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the study, based on medical records from more than 780,000 children age birth to 17, children who had COVID-19 were more likely to experience blood clots, heart problems, kidney failure and type 1 diabetes. The nearly two-year study compared the records of those who have had COVID-19 with those of more than 2.3 million children who did not become infected.

Those with a history of COVID-19 were two times more likely to have blood clots and nearly two times more likely to have heart problems, including chest pain and shortness of breath. These children were also 1.3 times more likely to have kidney failure and 1.23 times more likely to have tpe 1 diabetes compared to those without COVID-19.

The CDC study comes at a time when the federal health agency is expected to announce new COVID-19 recommendations, including for schools. According to CNN, the agency is likely to ease prior recommendations.