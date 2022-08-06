Wausau Pilot & Review

A suspect in a Stevens Point armed kidnapping and shooting was arrested Sunday in Wausau, according to the Point Plover Metro Wire.

Officers were called to the 600 block of John’s Drive at 5:07 a.m. on Aug. 6 after a 911 report of a gunshot through an apartment floor. Witnesses told police a 24-year-old Wausau man kidnapped another man at gunpoint from the apartment when someone called 911 to report a gunshot through the floor of an apartment following a disturbance.

Dispatchers received another 911 call at 5:42 a.m. reporting that the victim had been shot in the leg on the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue, Metro Wire reports. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

The 27-year-old alleged victim was transported to a hospital. His injuries do not appear life threatening.

The suspect was arrested by Wausau-area police at 6:19 a.m. He was transported back to Stevens Point, where he was booked into the Portage Co. Jail.

The suspect is facing recommended charges of first- and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

No names have been released.

