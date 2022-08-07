Source: ASPCA

Wausau Pilot & Review

The Rhinelander Police Department is reminding animal owners that they will be fined if they put their pets in danger by leaving them unattended in a hot vehicle.

The department posted a photo on Facebook of a visibly struggling animal that they say was left in a vehicle for more than an hour – along with a copy of the $326.50 citation the owner received.

“Let’s keep it simple for those having trouble understanding,” the post reads. “Even when it’s been 80+ degrees, people are still doing this.”

“It doesn’t matter if your windows are cracked, if your dog has anxiety at home, or any of the excuses we hear. You are putting your dog in danger. If it’s absolutely necessary to bring your dog, leave the car running with the AC on and make it quick.”

According to the ASPCA, symptoms of overheating in pets can include:

Excessive panting or difficulty breathing

Increased heart and respiratory rate

Drooling

Mild weakness

Stupor

Collapse

Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.