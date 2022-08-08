Wausau Pilot & Review

A 36-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover weekend crash in Vilas County, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on County Hwy. N, west of Eagle Nest Court in the town of Plum Lake.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the victim, who was driving a 2017 Ford Expedition, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. N when he left the roadway, went down a steep embankment and rolled the Svehicle, which came to rest on its roof.

The driver was ejected from the Expedition and died at the scene. No other passengers were inside the vehicle, Vilas County officials said.

Police have identified the victim as Scott K. Kviz, 36, of Eagle River.