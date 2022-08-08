Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Exhibitour Event Volunteers Needed. Assist the Wausau River District with its annual downtown art and wine walk. Wine delivery and event check-in shifts available. Wine delivery volunteers must be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 to lift and load/unload cases of wine onto a cart and distribute to downtown businesses. Volunteers checking in guests will check IDs, distribute wristbands and maps and answer event questions. Contact Alyson at alyson@wausauriverdistrict.org.

Volunteer at the Underdown Trail Races. Still rowdy since 1989, the Underdown Trail Races are grassroots trail runs in northern Wisconsin. Volunteers needed for setup on Aug. 12 and for various shifts during the race on Aug. 13, from racer check-in to finish line and tear down. Sign up at https://www.ironbull.org/volunteer-underdown. Contact executivedirector@ironbull.org with questions.

Surgical Waiting Room Volunteers Needed. Volunteers are needed at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston. A gratifying morning or afternoon shift in our surgical waiting area may be the perfect fit for you. Assist checking in patients who will be having surgery and gather contact details for loved ones. Guide family members back to patients in the bay areas. Serve as a liaison between surgical services staff and family members to provide important updates. Shifts are 5 a.m. – 9 a.m., 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 715-393-2605 or 715-393-3740 to get involved.

Be apart of the 2022 Wausau Marathon. The Wausau Marathon is an annual event offering runners and viewers sights of some of Wausau’s greatest scenery with both half and full marathon options. Volunteers ages 12+ needed Aug. 19 and 20 to assist with setup and check-in, and at water stations. Contact jmaguire@visitwausau.com for more information or to get involved.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

New Women’s Undergarments Needed. The Women’s Community needs new women’s underwear in the following sizes: 6, 9, 10 and 11. Drop off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Contact Allie with any questions, allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Source: United Way of Marathon County