Daemon A. Lee

Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022.

Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Daemon lives on in the hearts of his parents Kristy and Chris; sisters Lilith Dixon and Anna Lee; grandparents John and Jean Franks, Stanley and Mary Chula, Chang and See Lee; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. And of course, his Briq’s family.

A celebration of Daemon’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to his family for a scholarship fund are appreciated.

Daemon’s family wants to thank the Riverside EMS for their care and dedication and for being a part of Daemon’s life.

Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is assisting the family.

Patsy A. Genrich

Patsy “Pat” A. Genrich, 90, is now residing in her new heavenly home as of August 4th, 2022.

Pat was a resident of Wausau where she resided with her little Yorkie, Buddy Jo.

Pat is preceded in death by her husband Edward. She is survived by a daughter, Laurel (David) Henrichs, two sons Ronald Genrich and Robert (Dawn) Genrich. She also leaves six grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark), Sarah (Ed), Daniel (Quinn), Jessica (Brad), Jonathan, and Dustin (Kirstin) along with eight great-grandchildren, Preston, Andrew, Breanna, Tony, Brandon, Jackson, Christian, and Alexis.

Pat was a long-time member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Wausau, an active member of St. Paul’s Mother’s Club, and the Shriner’s Auxiliary of Wausau. Pat loved her family and looked forward to weekends at the family cottage. Pat also loved to play cards and made many friendships during her trips to the casino.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Lois F. Gilliland

Lois (Bramer) Gilliland, age 90, of Wausau, Wisconsin passed away on August 2, 2022, after a brief illness.

Lois was born in Shelby County, Iowa on August 1, 1932. Education was especially important to Lois. After graduating Harlan High School, she attended Dana College in Blair Nebraska and the University of Northern Iowa where she majored in Elementary Education. Upon graduation, she taught for two years at the elementary level.

Music was always especially important to Lois. She enjoyed being a soloist and participating in her school choir and decided to continue her education in music at the University of Nebraska where she studied as a Classical Voice Performer. It was at the University of Nebraska that she met her husband, Harold Gilliland, whom she shared her life with until his passing in 2011. They were married for 56 years. Lois enjoyed learning and went on to obtain her Master’s in Business and Library Science from Idaho State University.

If you asked her family and friends who she was, they would tell you that Lois was a kind and smart woman who was very respectful of people and enjoyed creating opportunities. She treated everyone with kindness and respect.

Lois valued her family and career. She was reliable at home, on the job and was a well-respected boss. She helped people to better themselves using a very soft approach. She taught her children to be self-reliant and pursue skills based on education or on-the-job training. She had a high standard for education, and believed it was the key to success and opportunity.

She was creative and a community leader for Central Wisconsin and worked to build and develop educational programs for Northcentral Technical College (NTC), where she worked for 25 years. She was a director for adult basic education for the NTC Goal program. Later, she became a Dean of the Health and Human Service Resource Department — leading the way to create opportunities for employees to develop in nursing, dental hygiene, and other programs.

Lois also enjoyed performing volunteer work with Altrusa International, Red Cross, United Way, Shriners and worked the election polls for the Village of Weston for several years.

Lois liked a simple life — spending time with family vacationing and attending University of Nebraska football games. Lois made the best Beef Burgandy which became a Christmas meal tradition for her family.

Lois’s legacy lives on in her children Mark (Janet) Gilliland, Michael Gilliland, and Lisa Riehle; grandchildren Carter, Brent and Maddy; great grandson Logan; and dear friend Jo Mosher. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Gilliland and her parents David and Mabel Bramer.

Family and friends are invited to help her family celebrate Lois’s life on Friday, August 12, 2022, with a visitation from 9 am – 11 am and a memorial service at 11 am all at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to a memorial at NTC in Lois’s name.

The Gilliland family wants to thank the Aspirus hospitalists, cardiology department, palliative care, emergency department, Dr. Amy Sweet, and Renaissance Assisted Living for their dedicated care, kindness, and compassion.

Joyce C. Klatt

Joyce C. Klatt, 77, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 3 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born December 29, 1944 in the town of Frankfort, WI to the late Ernest and Bertha (Passehl) Weyneth. She was united in marriage on September 4 1965 to the late Ronald L. Klatt in Pine City, MN.

Joyce will be remembered for her quiet and kind nature, as she appreciated watching Ronald “Butch” steal the show with his laughter and outgoing disposition. Together they took on business ventures such as their 6th Street Ceramic Shop and Ginseng farming, but more importantly her greatest joy was being a homemaker and devoting her time to her family. She enjoyed going up to their permanent campground site in Rhinelander WI with day trips to the casino, working in her flower gardens, and yearly visits to the Wisconsin Valley Fair watching her grandchildren enjoy the day. Her happiest moments were simply spending time or having a nice chat on the phone with family and friends. She was looking forward to meeting her new great granddaughter.

Survivors include her three daughters, Sherry (Roger) Nordquist of Wausau WI, Patty (Mark) Huhtala of Marinette WI, Linda Klatt of Wausau WI, four grandchildren, Heidi (Colton) Delorraine, Dylan Huhtala, Hannah Nordquist, Hailey Nordquist, and one great granddaughter Addison Delorraine. Two brothers Ernest (Barbara) Weyneth, Oak Forest IL, and Winston “Winnie” Weyneth, Wausau WI, sister Delores Vesel, Sterling IL, and one sister-in-law Lorraine Klatt of Stratford WI.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Klatt, parents Ernest and Bertha Weyneth, and brother Gene Weyneth.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, August 14 2022 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St. Weston. Pastor Mike Fox will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2 pm to 4pm with the service to follow.

Charles A. Parsch

Charles A. Parsch, 84, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home.

He was born September 16, 1937, in Wausau, son of the late Lorence and Elizabeth (Muelbeck) Parsch. On July 30, 1961, he married Geraldine “Gerry” Bittner in Waukegan, Illinois. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2020.

Charles served his country in the United States Army and worked as a forklift driver for Graphic Packaging before retirement.

Survivors include his, children, Chuck (Sarah) Parsch, Wausau, Pam (Daniel) Mundt, Marshfield, Cathy (John) Quinn, Wausau, Daniel (Jeri) Parsch, Pace, Florida, grandchildren, Jennifer Parsch, Andrew Parsch, Melinda Mundt, Megan (Mike) Wilson, Joseph Mundt, Chelsea (Derek) Robbins, Aric Miller, Mar Miller, Devon Parsch, Dylan Parsch, Danielle (Mark) Sturzenegger, Caitlin (John) Brown, Taylor and Josh Gavin and nine great-grandchildren; his siblings, Gerri Loy, Marathon, Larry (Eunice) Parsch, Wausau, Marlene (Reinie) Lenz, Merrill, sister-in-law, Judy Thurs, Rothschild; brothers-in-law, Tom Bittner, Wausau and Lyle Rusch, Wausau.

Besides his parents and wife, Gerry he was preceded in death grandson, Christopher Mundt, his siter, Jean Rusch, sister-in-law, Jackie Schroeder and brothers-in-law, Bill and Mike Bittner.

Memorial services will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

Linda L. Brickner

Linda L. Brickner, age 80, of Marathon passed away on Sunday August 7, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center Weston surrounded by her family. Linda was born in Wausau to Anton and Myrtle (Bromstead) Jirgl on November 6, 1941. She grew up on a farm in the town of Berlin. She was united in marriage to Raymond T. Brickner on January 8, 1966. He preceded her in death on May 8, 1977. She married Lyle R. Lueschow on October 24, 1987. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2002.

Linda graduated from Wausau High School in 1960. She worked at Marathon Cheese Corporation for over 40 years until her retirement in 2010. Upon her retirement she volunteered at New Life Pet Adoption Center where she spent many hours walking and loving up on all the dogs. She especially loved her border collie, Kayleigh.

She was a talented artist who loved to paint ceramics. This took her to many craft shows where she shared her treasures with everyone. She loved to garden and bake, but most of all she loved to eat all of the sweet treats! She was a proud member of the Apron Strings Homemakers club for over 50 years.

Linda loved all of her children and grandchildren accepting all in-laws as her own. She is survived by her three children James (Maria) Brickner, Sherrie (Richard) Schumacher, Mindy (Brad) Slominski. Eight grandchildren Katrina (Kia) Aftahi, Miranda (Dan) Sullivan, Jameson (Destiny) Brickner, Jennifer (Eric) Vande Boom, Thomas Schumacher, Brianna Schumacher, Derek Slominski, Devan Slominski. Three great grandchildren Camran Aftahi, Emmett Brickner, Josie Vande Boom.

She is further survived by her five siblings Diane (Leander) Rauen, Helen (Ken) Opichka, Mary (Alan) Kleinschmidt, David (Rose) Jirgl, Donna (John) Paul. Seven sisters-in-law Lorraine Wilichowski, Grace Brickner, Romayne (Joe) Breaman, Virginia Weiks, Carol (Jim) Studzinski, Gail (Steve) Studinski, Vicky Ramsey.

Besides her parents and spouses Linda was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Gerry Wilichowski, Jerome Brickner, and Robert Weiks.

The family would like to thank the staff at Copperleaf Assisted Living of Marathon for all the love, kindness and compassion you have given to our mother over the last 4 years.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday August 11, 2022, at 11:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Marathon, Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Jameson Brickner, Thomas Schumacher, Derek Slominski, Devan Slominski, Eric Vande Boom, and Dan Sullivan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Linda’s honor to New Life Pet Adoption

Center or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Sharon A. Boehm

Sharon Ann Boehm, 80, died peacefully Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Cedar Creek Manor, Kronenwetter, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born February 11, 1942, to the late Alvin C. and Gladys (Knorr) Rabehl. Growing up, she helped at her family’s business, Jerkwater Supper Club, Dorchester, WI and after graduating from Dorchester High School she married Wayne Boehm on May 27, 1960. They had a son, Brian, and settled in Wausau, WI. Her husband preceded her in death in 1997 and her son in 2020.

Sharon worked at Marathon Savings Bank for 38 years until her retirement in 2006.

She was a voracious reader, loved gardening, crocheting, doing all kinds of crafts, spending time at their cabin at Spirit Lake, traveling with her husband and being involved in family life.

She also loved popcorn so much (along with having a wicked sense of humor) that she had a t-shirt made just for her funeral that reads: “Just before I die, I’m going to swallow a bag of popcorn kernals. MY CREMATION IS GOING TO BE EPIC!!!”

Survivors include her daughter-in-law Deb, grandchildren Brian (Nel) Wanta. David Wanta, Jeremy Wanta, Amanda (Andy) Kunkel; great-grandchilren Kelsey and Austin Wanta and Teagan, Paige and Avery Kunkel. She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Rueden; brothers Victor (Patty) Rabehl and Chris (Betty) Rabehl, sister-in law Carol Pinno, numerous extended family members and longtime friend, Dorothy Goodwin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, son Brian, her parents, mother and father-in-law (Joseph, Sr and Isabelle Boehm), brother Alvin (Butch) Rabehl,Jr, nephew Scott Rabehl, and many other beloved family members.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Good News Baptist Church, 145919 Lowland Lane, Mosinee, WI. The Rev. Jay O’ Connor will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Her family would like to thank Cedar Creek Manor, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and both staffs for their kindness and very patient care of Sharon.

Ralph D. Furger

Ralph Donald Furger, 77, Marathon, died August 6, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born August 11, 1944, in the town of Emmet to Henry and Marie (Imhoff) Furger. On June 26, 1965, Ralph married Patricia Kummerow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon.

Ralph worked as a night foreman for Kraft foods for 13 years. He then worked part-time for Lee’s Hardware Store in Marathon while starting his more than 40-year career in ginseng. Ralph also owned Furger Ginseng Supplies during his ginseng career.

In his free time, Ralph loved to spend time with his wife, his daughters and his beloved grandchildren, his pride and joy. Ralph had the green thumb in the family, which was always evident when looking at the beautiful flowers in his yard. Ralph was always up for a game of bingo or a game of cards.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Kummerow) Furger and his two daughters Pam (Bruce) Hurtis and Shelly (Joel) Juhlke, all of Marathon, and five grandchildren Brent Hurtis, Brody (Abbey) Hurtis, Nikki (Dave) Brnusak, MacKenzie (Rob) Eckerle and Kennedy Ringle.

Ralph is also survived by his two sisters Mary (Fran Arndt) Hermes and Virjean (Robert) Knauf, and his three brothers Norman (Sally) Furger, Lavern (Mary Jane) Furger and Randy (Cindy Steinke) Furger, and many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Marie Furger.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday, August 11, from 4-7pm at the church and Friday, August 12, from 9:30 am to the time of the service. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Marshfield Clinic Weston Oncology, Marshfield Clinic Weston Emergency and Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, ICU, for their kind, compassionate care of Ralph. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Jason C. Benn

Jason Charles Benn 49 passed away unexpectedly Monday August 1, 2022.

Jason was born Sunday, July 22, 1973 to the parents Charles and Patricia in Wausau.

He is survived by his father Charles Benn of Kronenwetter, WI, son Keagan Benn/Wallace of California, sister Jennifer Hrebik ( Brad Will) of Mosinee, WI. Nephews, Jake Hrebik Appleton, WI , Matt Hrebik, Eau Claire, WI, Caden Hrebik, Mosinee, WI also many aunts, uncles, cousins and families he loved.

Jason was preceded in death by his mother Patricia who he loved so much and missed.

Jason loved camping, hunting, fishing, working at Iozzo’s restaurant for many years. Jason moved to the Dells and worked several places bartending and as an assistant manager. Always bringing smile and laughter to those around him.

He will always be loved by all. A celebration of life will be held later this month.

Gertrude L. Petroske

Gertrude L. Petroske, 83, of Wausau, peacefully went to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She resided at Stone Crest Memory Care.

Gert was born on June 30, 1939, in Milwaukee, to the late Guenther and Arlene (Tetzlaff) Waidelich. After graduating from Milwaukee Lutheran High School,

Gert began her career for the Marathon County Sheriff Department as a Dispatcher, where she retired after 25 years of service.

Gert enjoyed playing bingo, card games, baking, and attending social events. She was an avid coin and stamp collector, and a diehard Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewer fan. In her younger years, Gert enjoyed traveling, polka festivals and church activities. Most important to Gert was her family and her faith in our Lord, Jesus. She loved participating in the Special Olympics with her son, James and daughter, Jean, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even though she may not have said it often, she was always proud of her kids and their accomplishments. Gert will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Gert is survived by her daughter’s Joan and Jean; son, John (Maureen); stepchildren, Joe (Carroll) and Janel (Rick); grandchildren, Johnny (Cortney), Sarah (Cole), Tyler (Tiffani), Julie (Quentin), Justin (Brittney), Nick, and Kris; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Camden, James, Micah, Noah, Wren, and Willa; as well as her sisters, Lois Horne and Carol Kant; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Lucy.

Gert was preceded in death by her second husband Ron; her beloved son, James; son-in-law, Jeff Berta; as well as her stepson, Jay, and his wife Barb Petroske.

A private family funeral will take place at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Wausau. Pastor Russell Kampfer will officiate. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Family and friends may leave online condolences at schmidtschulta.com

Roger L. Bruski

Roger Leo ‘Bud’ Bruski, 67 of Ringle, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison.

Roger was born on October 25, 1954, in Wausau, the son of Leon and Ann (Budnik) Bruski.

Roger was a 1974 graduate of D.C. Everest High School where he played football and baseball. He was employed at SNE for 35 years until his retirement.

Roger was an avid supporter of High School, BABA and professional sports and attended many games and matches. The teams he enjoyed watching were, the D.C. Everest Football, D.C. Everest Boys and Girls Basketball and D.C. Everest and Wittenberg-Birnamwood Volleyball. Roger also enjoyed watching, D.C. Everest boys and girls track and Hockey. He was an avid follower of the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Milwaukee Bucks and the University of Wisconsin Sports teams. Roger like attending Hatley baseball games with his friends, Don and Ed.

In his younger years Roger enjoyed to polka and played in softball leagues for SNE, Tommys Bar, Dons Bar, Kelly Club and Bruski’s.

He enjoyed driving around and visiting and playing cards with his family and friends.

Roger is survived by four siblings, LouAnn Upton, Ron (Bonnie) Bruski, Randa (Kurt) Wieman and Laurie Bruski and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Darlene and brothers-in-law, Bob and Ken.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12NOON on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at St. Florian Catholic Church, Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10AM until the time of Mass at the church. The family requests everyone in attendance to wear their favorite Wisconsin sports apparel in honor Roger. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Roger was an organ donor and helped many people through his donation. Laurie would like to especially thank Dustin and Kelsey at Restoring Hope Home for opening their home to Laurie during Roger’s last days.

Grace C. Lamers

Grace C. Lamers, 89 of Wittenberg, died on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the home of her daughter, under the care of her family and Compassus Hospice.

Grace was born February 22, 1933, in the Town of Addison. The daughter of John and Magdalena (Hefter) Hug.

On November 26, 1955, Grace was united in marriage to Vincent Lamers in Nenno, WI. He preceded her in death on November 29, 1987.

Grace and Vincent enjoyed traveling and went on several trips together. The couple loved a good card game and played cribbage and sheepshead often. Grace enjoyed fishing, bowling, doing puzzles and was an avid reader. She was a big Packers, Badgers, and Brewer’s fan. Grace cherished the time spent with her family.

Grace is survived by three children, Lynne (Stuart) Hanson, Wallace (Cindy) Lamers, and Cheryl (Friend, Todd Stiede) Lamers; six grandchildren, Jason (Rachel) Hanson, Jeremy Hanson, Nicole (Justin) Cotter, Jake (Jodi) Lamers, Corrine (Julian) Uptegrove, and Thomas Fenno; 12 great-grandchildren, Logan, Grant, Chloe, Remus, Dustin, Brooklyn, Jackson, Maliya, Lacey, JJ, Grace, and Daisy; two brothers, Ronald (Gladys) Hug and Lawrence (Joyce) Hug and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Antoinette Fenno; eight brothers, Leonard (Madeline), Eugene (Lorraine), Werner (Marie), John (Virginia), Robert (Bernice), James, Francis, and Dennis Hug; eight sisters, Melonia (Everett) Becker, Hattie (Fred) Guertner, Lorretta (Werner) Strupp, Lucille (Fred) Zimmel, Betty (Harvey) Hoerig, Darlene (Melvin) Beistle and Bernadine (Lawrence) Theusch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matt Settle will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday from 8:30 AM until 11:30 AM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com