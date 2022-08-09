Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County will no longer fund a program that helps adults with persistent mental illness and AODA issues in a range of ways including finding jobs and obtaining affordable housing, forcing the facility’s closure before the end of the year.

North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program announced the closure of Community Clubhouse, 811 N. Third Ave., in a news release issued Tuesday. The funding decision was based on a recommendation from the NCCSP Board to the Marathon County Board’s Health and Human Services Committee.

Community Corner Clubhouse is based on an international psychosocial rehabilitation community model that provides accessible, low-cost services in a supportive environment. The Clubhouse was a place where people with such issues could meet friends, build self-confidence, learn valuable life skills and discover untapped talents.

The Clubhouse has been partially funded by Marathon County tax levy during its 26 years of operation “but is not a mandated program under State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) regulations,” the release stated.

“Clubhouse staff will work with members to locate other services to support their individual needs and community replacement options are being investigated,” the release stated.

Clubhouse staff have been offered ongoing employment within NCHC.