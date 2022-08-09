Wausau Pilot & Review

Kelly Schremp will likely be Marathon County’s next circuit court clerk after winning Tuesday’s Republican primary.

No democrats stepped forward , though Shremp had two Republican candidates also seeking the position: Pam Van Ooyen and Benjamin Seidler. Schremp was appointed to the role in 2021.

Clerks of circuit court are public officials elected to four-year terms in countywide races. They are statutorily responsible for various record keeping functions of the courts. As custodians of the courts’ records, clerks of circuit court play a significant role in Wisconsin’s judicial system.

See the unofficial results of the Republican primary, below.