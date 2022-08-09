Disorderly conduct, battery by a prisoner and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 1 through Aug. 7.

On Aug. 2, a deputy responded to a report of a yelling, 25-year-old Merrill man with a hammer at a residence on Taylor Street in the town of Merrill. The man was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and 2 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail and a report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 3, one person was injured in a motorcycle versus vehicle crash on Highway 17 north of Highway C in the town of Schley. The operator of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old male, was airlifted from the crash scene. The operator of the vehicle, a 59-year-old female, was uninjured.

On Aug. 4, a Lincoln County Jail prisoner was charged with battery by a prisoner after he began to batter corrections officers when an officer attempted to place the prisoner, a 25-year-old Merrill man, in restraints. Two corrections officers received minor injuries during the incident. The charges will be forwarded to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 4, two Texas men were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and transported to the Lincoln County Jail after an altercation at an address on Brandenburg Avenue in the town of Scott. Charges for the men, one 44 years old, the other, 48, were sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 5, a 37-year-old Merrill man was arrested on charges of domestic disorderly conduct and transported to the Lincoln County Jail following a call about the man, who allegedly threw a 41-year-old Merrill female to the ground.

On Aug. 7, a 57-year-old Gleason man was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and transported to the Lincoln County Jail. A deputy had originally stopped the man’s vehicle on Highway C in the town of Schley for speeding and deviating from the lane of traffic.

During this week, there were two reported car deer crashes.

On Aug. 1, deputies cited a driver on Highway 17 for traveling 91 mph in a 55 mph zone. On Aug. 4, deputies cited a driver on Highway 51 for traveling 92 mph in a 65 mph zone. On Aug. 5, deputies cited a driver on Highway 51 for traveling 98 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department