Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any MCPL location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp.

Aug. 1-31

From Aug. 1-31, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a 3D fish using colored tissue paper, googly eyes and more. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Tweens and teens are encouraged to visit the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, between Aug. 1-31 to pick up supplies for making magnetic locker decorations. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Aug. 15-20

Adults can participate in a weeklong plant swap from Aug. 15-20 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Stop by to leave a plant for others to have, or take one that was left by someone else. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Aug. 16

The Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, will offer Family Story Time outdoors on Aug. 16 from 10:30-11 a.m. Kids and families can hear library staff read stories and sing songs on the lawn outside the Hatley Branch. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

August 17

The library will offer an in-person outdoor story time on Aug. 17 from 10-10:30 a.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids can bring their favorite stuffed animals for story time on Aug. 17 from 10-11 a.m. at the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Attendees will hear camping stories, then can leave their stuffed animals at the library for a summertime sleepover. Kids can then pick up their stuffed animals on Aug. 18 or 19. Free. For more information, call 715-687-4420.

Aug. 18

Hear stories read by library staff while enjoying the outdoors on Aug. 18 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and families are invited to the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon, for Outdoor Story Time. Story time will be held on Aug. 18 from 10:30-11 a.m. on the lawn outside the library. For more info, call 715-443-2775.