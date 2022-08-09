WAUSAU – The Landing at the Woodson YMCA will hosts its first ever fundraiser, Reimagine Aging: An Evening of Connection, to support membership and programming, so all 55-plus members can celebrate age, explore new passions, discover community and join programs regardless of ability to pay.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at The Landing, 707 N. Third St., Wausau, as well as Yawkey Park, 320 Grant St., Wausau. The evening will include appetizers, beer and wine, raffles and live entertainment, along with a program that includes speaker Pam VanKampen from the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources and a panel of members to share their experiences.

The Landing opened its doors for the first time in October 2019. While the pandemic led to the closure of The Landing’s physical space for over a year, the team continued to provide programming virtually and create opportunities for members to connect safely, like with a weekly lunch-to-go program. Since re-opening in summer 2021, growth has remained steady, and there are now more members than ever before.

“We are committed to ensuring all Wausau area seniors have access to The Landing,” said Kate Florek, executive director. “We regularly hear from our members that the connections they have made through The Landing have been invaluable; we do not want cost to be a barrier to that experience.”

Tickets are $50 per person, and can be purchased at thelandingwausau.com/fundraiser (for Woodson YMCA members) or by calling 715-841-1855.