The Marathon County Historical Society will feature “Powder, People and Place: The Story of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant” during its August 27 History Speaks event, as well as various villages in Marathon County during its August History Chats events.

Michael Goc will present the history of the Badger Ordinance Works plant near Sauk City. The plant produced ammunition for the U.S. military from World War II through the Vietnam War.

Goc is an award-winning author. His book, “Powder, People and Place – Focusing on the Badger Army Ammunition Plant,” presents a series of stories that merge into a seamless history of the powder plant, the people whose lives it changed and the place where they came together.

This History Speaks program is presented live at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, in conjunction with the Marathon County Public Library. The presentation will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube Live, and a recording of the program will be available on the Historical Society’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel (along with many of our past programs too).

History Chats: The Villages of Marathon County

Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.

This August, History Chats is featuring villages from Marathon County. All History Chats programs are at 12:30 p.m., every Thursday, and are livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook Live. They will also be available to view afterward as recorded programs on our YouTube channel, Facebook page and on Wausau’s public access channel 980. These programs are presented in cooperation with the Marathon County Public Library.

Aug. 11: Fenwood

Ben Clark continues our trip across the county to the village of Fenwood, to learn about its unique history.

Aug. 18: Elderon

To start our month of village histories, Gary Gisselman takes us to the eastern part of the county to learn about Elderon.

Aug. 25: Spencer

To finish our trip around Marathon County, this week Ben Clark takes us to the village of Spencer to learn more about it.

MCHS is in the Woodson History Center at 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Exhibit and office hours are Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. The research library is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday. Tours of the Yawkey House Museum are available Tuesday – Sunday. Call for times and prices.

For more information, call MCHS at 715-842-5750, email info@marathoncountyhistory.org, or visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org.