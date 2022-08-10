Wausau Pilot & Review

A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman.

Tomahawk EMS responded to the scene and immediately called for the helicopter, which then staged at a local hospital. The extent of the injuries involved are not immediately clear and Wausau Pilot & Review is not releasing the names of the driver or passenger to allow for family notification.

Drivers should avoid the area, near 11090 Tannery Road.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information is released.