MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and made a key defensive play in the 10th, setting up Willy Adames’ game-ending RBI single that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Adames had struck out in his previous three at-bats before he came up in the 10th following an intentional walk to Christian Yelich. His grounder off Ryan Thompson (3-3) got past diving shortstop Taylor Walls and scored automatic runner Tyrone Taylor from second base.

Milwaukee completed a two-game sweep of Tampa Bay and moved within one-half game of NL Central-leading St. Louis, which was playing at Colorado on Wednesday night. The Brewers are 3-5 since trading closer Josh Hader to San Diego at the deadline.

The Rays fell even with division rival Baltimore for the final AL wild card.

In the top of the 10th, first baseman Tellez fielded Walls’ grounder and threw to third to cut down automatic runner Francisco Mejía. Catcher Victor Caratini then threw out Walls trying to steal second.

Devin Williams (3-2) ended the inning by striking out Jose Siri.

Tellez, who entered as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning, led off the ninth with his 23rd homer, a drive to center off Colin Poche that made it 3-3.

Randy Arozarena hit his first homer since July 17, a 431-foot shot off Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff in the seventh that put the Rays ahead 3-2. Yu Chang homered in the fifth off Woodruff, who allowed three runs on four hits in seven innings.

Rays starter Jeffrey Springs gave up two runs in five innings while striking out eight.