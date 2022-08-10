James D. Sibley

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, James (Jim) D. Sibley, loving husband, father of two, and grandfather of three, passed away at the age of 58 surrounded by those he loved most.

Jim was born on May 9, 1964 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to William and Lois (Carley) Sibley. He graduated from Wausau West High School in 1982 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for 4 years on the USS Shenandoah. He later settled back in Wausau, where he met his wife of 24 years, Cynthia (Kunz) Sibley. They were married on September 26, 1998 in Wausau. Jim worked for Deluxe (formally Wausau Financial Systems) as a Technical Product Analyst for 21 years.

Jim was an avid hobbyist. He enjoyed many activities, such as building model rockets, bird watching, fishing, coin collecting, and playing video games. He was a history buff and loved reading books and watching documentaries about World War II. Jim loved wildlife, but had a tumultuous relationship with the neighborhood squirrels. More than anything, Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be remembered most for his sense of humor and his bear hugs.

Jim is survived by his wife, Cindy; his two children, Melissa (Brandon) Bautz and Matthew (Alexis) Peter; his grandchildren Samuel and Evelyn Bautz and Jackson Peter; his older brother Jonathon (Denise) Sibley; his sister-in-law, Debra Sibley; his nieces and nephews Joshua Sibley, Benjamin Sibley (Dean Rosko), Sarah (Collin) Schepp, Rachel Sibley, Grant Sibley, Luke Sibley and many other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Mary (Crowe) Kunz and brothers and sisters-in-law, Kathy Johnson, Patti (Jeff) Blair, Susan (Clark) Reetz, and Tim Kunz, and even more nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, William Sibley and Lois (Carley) Sibley; his brother Stephen Sibley; and his three sisters, Mary Anderson, Delores Sibley, and Kathryn Greaves.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on September 10, 2022 at River Park, 518 Williams St. in Rothschild, WI.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jim’s memory to the Diabetes Foundation or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family :Cindy Sibley,507 Clark Ave, Rothschild WI 54474.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau for the excellent care they gave Jim in his last days.

Jim will be missed dearly.

EAB

Brainard Funeral Home, Everest Chapel, Weston, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.

Shirley M. Marquardt

Shirley Mae (Zahrt) Marquardt, age 87, of Wausau was ushered to her heavenly home on August 8, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Shirley was born on May 16, 1935, to Louis and Erna (Neuman) Zahrt in Ringle. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Town of Easton. She attended St. John’s Lutheran Elementary School in the Town of Easton and graduated from Birnamwood High School.

Shirley met her future husband, DuWayne at Schmidt’s Ballroom in the Town of Maine. The couple were united in marriage on September 22, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in the Town of Easton. They resided in Appleton for many years, raising their four children there. DuWayne’s work brought them back to the Wausau area for a few years and then back to Appleton. They spent time in Indiana and Tennessee before retiring back to Wausau permanently in 2001. They spent Winters in Florida.

Shirley mostly did volunteer work for the church and school, partly so she could keep an “eye” on her children. In 1985 she decided to become a beautician and graduated from the School of Cosmetology in Appleton. After graduation she worked for a beauty shop in the Appleton area. While in Indiana and Tennessee she worked for AZCO as DuWayne’s secretary.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and their home was always open to visitors, of which there were many. Shirley always enjoyed working in her flower gardens as well as volunteer work. The couple enjoyed fond memories of their 50th wedding anniversary cruising around the Hawaiian Islands with their children and grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her husband, DuWayne; four children: Kim (Sandra) Marquardt of Green Bay, Lori (Paul) Johnson of Thiensville, Kathy (Norman) Doan of Wausau and Todd Marquardt of Wausau. Her eight grandchildren: Sara (Brett) Heeney of Fox Crossing, Jessica (Oleg) Dikhtyar of Green Bay, Andrew VanWeele of Texas, Derrick Cleveland of Wausau, Allison Cleveland of Kaukauna, Stephanie (TJ) Smotherman of Montana, Kyle (McKenzie) Marquardt of Seymour and Adam Marquardt of Seymour. Step-grandchildren Cody Winkler of Georgia, McKenna (Ty) Williams of Spain. Six greatgrandchildren with two more on the way. She is further survived by her sister Beverly Zahrt of Wausau, and sisters-in-law, Germaine Krause of Milwaukee, and Paula Marquardt of Ohio.

Besides her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her sisters Delores Ninnemann, Ruth Zastrow and their husbands Lawrence and Leon. Also, many brothers and sisters-in-law.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Our Savior’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 703 Flieth St., Wausau. Burial will follow the service at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Jeffrey Mahnke will officiate as well as her grandson, Andrew. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts to the family will be designated to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and School. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Mahnke for being with the family during this difficult time. Shirley will be dearly missed.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Florence A. Blaher

Florence Blaher, 100, Wausau, passed to Eternal Life Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Mountain Terrace, Wausau.

Florence A. Prahl was born on June 23, 1922 to the late Robert and Ella (Winter) Prahl. Florence was a Manager with the Interstate United until retiring in 1981. She was a member of the National Council of Senior Citizens and the Disabled Veterans of Pueblo, Co. She was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Florence enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing the piano and interior decorating, but her greatest love and enjoyment was her family. She was a Grand Lady who would never leave the house without her lipstick and every hair in place.

Besides her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children Carvel Rowland, a Very Special Friend Bruce Wilke and her husband John Blaher, along with her brothers Marty, Jack, Lawrence, Wilbur, Maurce and Robert Prahl Jr. and a stepson Terrance Blaher.

She is survived by her daughters Jan (Jerry) Waraska of Door County, WI, Sherry Woolcott, Carol Shelbrack and Kay (Dan) Seckler all of Phoenix, AZ area; sons Rodney (Dawn) Rowland and Jeffery (Raeann) Rowland of Wausau and Allen (Kathy) Rowland of Woodruff, WI and Charleston, SC; and a stepson Rick (Diana) Blaher of Castle Rock, CO; one sister Marge Lippke of Wausau; and one sister-in-law Muriel Prahl, Schofield; seven granddaughters; six grandsons, four step-grandsons; eleven great grand children; seven step great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:15 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 in the chapel at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Pastor Jeff Martinson will officiate. Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM.

Scott A. Sedivy

cott A. Sedivy, 61, Marathon passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022, while under the care of Interim Hospice Care, surrounded by his loving wife and sons.



He was born September 17, 1960, in Evanston, IL, son of Jane (Brennan) Sedivy and the late John Sedivy. On May 23, 1992, he married Laura Mallo in Wausau. She survives.

Scott earned his Associates Degree in Automotive at NorthCentral Technical Institute in Wausau in 1980. He always loved working with his hands, taking things apart to put them back together again. As a trained mechanic, his hands were connected to his heart as he always took into account how the work of his hands would impact the lives of those at the other end. The majority of his career was in the telecommunications industry where he spent the last 10 years as Central Office Technician.

Scott was known for his wicked sense of humor, the way he took things in stride, and his intellect. He loved learning and conversing on any topic. Scott was a role model to his sons of honesty, hard work, and the importance of family. He always encouraged them to do their very best in all things and accept the outcome. He taught the importance of finishing what they started, learning from their mistakes, treating all people equally, and respecting women. He showed them that what makes life complex also makes it beautiful; that ideas are meant to be explored; that they should surrender to whatever can’t be controlled and that exasperation can be supplanted with humor. Overall he served a prime example of the most virtuous and pragmatic rendition of masculinity. His hobby farm and his family were truly his most loved hobbies in life.

Survivors include his wife Laura Sedivy, Marathon, his mother, Jane Sedivy, Manitowish Waters, his children, Leslie Sedivy, Weston, Brennan Sedivy, San Diego, Joseph Sedivy, Stevens Point and Addison Sedivy, Marathon, one grandson, Victor Letarski, and his siblings, John (Robbin) Sedivy, Jane (Dave) LaPorte, Mary (Julio) Heller, Anne Sedivy, Paul (Beth) Sedivy, Matthew (Shelly) Sedivy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at St. Mary Oratory, Wausau. Canon Aaron Huberfeld and The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com and in lieu of flowers that fade, memorial outdoor plants can be purchased at Schumacher’s Family Tree Nursery, Marathon, 715-443-3777.

Evelyn M. Barkow

Evelyn M. Barkow, 85, Athens, died Sunday August 7, 2022, at Our House Senior Living, Wausau.

She was born July 26, 1937, in Athens, daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Krause) Handrick. On August 16, 1958, she married Marvin Barkow in Athens. He preceded her in death, October 6, 2002.

Evelyn had been employed at Badger Basket, Edgar and retired from Marathon Cheese after several years of service to the company. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed gardening, baking, embroidery, fishing with her sister, Jean, camping at Spirit Lake, and she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Russell (Janna) Barkow, Milan, Lori (Harlen) Kremsreiter, Athens, Joanne (Mike) Von Loh, Athens; grandchildren, Brad (Heather) Barkow, Beth (Tyler) Thurman, Bobbie (Mike) Moore, Amber (Fiancé, Matt Lepak) Von Loh, Becky (Bubba Nelson) Von Loh; great grandchildren, Emmitt, Braxton, Bentley, Callie, Erika, Sawyer, Kyra, Karsyn; siblings, Jean Kramm, Gillette, Gary (Janet) Handrick, Athens, Sharon (Andy) Schueller, Big Flats, Mary Jo Handrick, Amberg. Besides her parents and husband, Evelyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Joy Marie Barkow.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 11, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Graham will preside. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gerald F. Feldbruegge

Gerald (Jerry) F. Feldbruegge, 93, Wausau, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, under the care of Interim Hospice Services at his home.

He was born March 20, 1929, son of the late Herman and Grace (Olson) Feldbruegge. After Grace passed away Herman found a wonderful second wife in Evelyn B. (Day Seymour). As a young man Jerry worked for various airlines in WI and MN. He enlisted in the air force and was stationed in Korea during the war as a weather observer. He found his forever home in Wausau, where he started work at Wausau Downtown Airport and then transferred to Central Wisconsin Airport where he retired from Republic Airlines.

On August 17, 1963, he married the love of his life, Carol J. (Warosh) and spent almost 59 years together with his best friend. Jerry loved family and spent many hours researching family history. He was a walking encyclopedia of knowledge and history.

Jerry had one son, Scott A. Feldbruegge, who married Deborah S. (Plein). Together they had one daughter, Emma L. Feldbruegge. She held a special place in her Papa’s heart. His favorite book to read to her was Baby Angels and every time she spent the night her Papa needed to read it to her. Emma loved to run from the kitchen, through the dining room, into the living room and into Papa’s loving arms.

For everyone who knew him, his heart was always in aviation. He served as a proud member of the local chapter EAA 640. He was a founding member of Learn Build Fly, a non-profit who works with people that have a love of aviation and working with youth in STEM. He belonged to the American Legion in Marathon for 55 years and was a member of the Veteran of Foreign War. He most importantly was an OFC (Old Fart’s Club) member who attended daily meeting at Wanta’s Service Station and the Wausau Downtown Airport. Jerry volunteered countless hours after his retirement while working with the Commission on Aging for Marathon County.

Survivors include his wife Carol, son Scott, daughter in law Debbie, and granddaughter Emma. Jerry’s niece and goddaughter Debbie (Detert) Blair was an important part of his life. She gave respite care when needed and enjoyed Tuesday night knitting with Carol. Debbie brought much joy and provided many snacks and treats when she visited.

Other survivors include sibling Sister Grace Ann Feldbruegge, Fond du Lac, WI, stepsister Elizabeth Seymour, Madison, WI, Susan (Chuck) Swanson, Apple Valley, MN, stepsister in-law Diane Seymour, and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Dennis (Arlene) Feldbruegge, Duane (Margaret) Feldbruegge, Robert Feldbruegge, Betty (Kenneth) Sallee, Sarah (Robert) Krenziene, Stepbrother Alan Seymour.

Services will be held at Noon Monday August 15, 2022 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all the staff at Interim Hospice Services for the kind, compassionate care given to Jerry and Carol.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Learn Build Fly in Jerry’s honor.

Sharon A. Boehm

Sharon Ann Boehm, 80, died peacefully Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Cedar Creek Manor, Kronenwetter, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born February 11, 1942, to the late Alvin C. and Gladys (Knorr) Rabehl. Growing up, she helped at her family’s business, Jerkwater Supper Club, Dorchester, WI and after graduating from Dorchester High School she married Wayne Boehm on May 27, 1960. They had a son, Brian, and settled in Wausau, WI. Her husband preceded her in death in 1997 and her son in 2020.

Sharon worked at Marathon Savings Bank for 38 years until her retirement in 2006.

She was a voracious reader, loved gardening, crocheting, doing all kinds of crafts, spending time at their cabin at Spirit Lake, traveling with her husband and being involved in family life.

She also loved popcorn so much (along with having a wicked sense of humor) that she had a t-shirt made just for her funeral that reads: “Just before I die, I’m going to swallow a bag of popcorn kernels. MY CREMATION IS GOING TO BE EPIC!!!”

Survivors include her daughter-in-law Deb, grandchildren Brian (Nel) Wanta. David Wanta, Jeremy Wanta, Amanda (Andy) Kunkel; great-grandchildren Kelsey and Austin Wanta and Teagan, Paige and Avery Kunkel. She is also survived by a sister, Dorothy Rueden; brothers Victor (Patty) Rabehl and Chris (Betty) Rabehl, sister-in law Carol Pinno, numerous extended family members and longtime friend, Dorothy Goodwin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, son Brian, her parents, mother and father-in-law (Joseph, Sr and Isabelle Boehm), brother Alvin (Butch) Rabehl Jr, nephew Scott Rabehl, and many other beloved family members.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Good News Baptist Church, 145919 Lowland Lane, Mosinee, WI. The Rev. Jay O’ Connor will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Her family would like to thank Cedar Creek Manor, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and both staffs for their kindness and very patient care of Sharon.

Thomas Narvaez Jr.

Thomas Narvaez Jr., 62 of Wausau, formerly of Juneau Alaska, passed away Sunday August 7, 2022, in his home.

Tom was born February 2, 1960 in Germany to Thomas Sr. and Olga (Rosado) Narvaez.

He was formerly married to Teresa (Willman). Together they had their children, Thomas III, Marcus, and V.

For four years, he served in the United States Army, 17 years in the National Guard, 14 years for the State of AK, and for several years in retirement he drove for various taxi type services. He loved helping people and spending time with his loved ones.

Tom will be greatly missed by his children, Thomas III, Marcus (Jennifer), and V; foster child, Henri; and his five grandchildren, Margaret, Marian, Azelie, John, and Sophia. Tom is further survived by his sister, Joanne (Donny); niece, Dawn; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Michael; sister, Yvonne; and grandchild, Joey.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Oratory, Wausau. Canon Aaron Huberfeld will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Glen J. Spatz

Glen John Spatz, 69 of Wausau passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Glen was born 10-6-1952 to Leo and Margaret (Zweiffel) Spatz.



Glen is survived by his loving wife Linda, one son Keith (Michelle) Spatz, Wausau, daughters; Rebecca (Kali) Karlen, Tomahawk, Amanda Spatz, Schofield, Grandchildren Keegan (Nikole) Karlen, Texas, Makenzie (Joshua) Phillips, Houghton, MI, Kia Karlen, Tomahawk, Ava Schwamman, Schofield, Eric Schwamman, Schofield, Ariel Spatz, Wausau, Aaliyah Spatz, Wausau, 2 great grandchildren Armani Spatz, Oliver Phillips, 7 brothers, Donald (Jane) Spatz, Mosinee, Ronald (Rosemary) Spatz, Phillips, Richard (Patti) Spatz, Weston, Jerome (Corrine) Spatz, Mosinee, Kenneth (Lori) Spatz, Ringle, 8 sisters Darlene (Robert) Aphelbeck, Mosinee, Jean Steckbaur, Wausau, Susan (Larry) Stoltz, Mosinee, Sandy (Leonard) Knight, Rib Mountain, Cindy Spatz, Mosinee and Debbie (Mike) King, Mosinee.



He is preceded in death by 2 brothers, Allen Spatz, William Spatz, Sister Karen Hotchkiss, a baby sister Kathleen Spatz, brother in law Donald Steckbaur.



Glen had a love of gardening, but his biggest passion was spending time with this family especially his grandchildren. Glen loved to socialize with his family, friends and neighbors. He will be missed by many. Glen also worked at Greenheck Fan Corporation until retirement of 43 years.



A celebration of life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm burial will follow to Gate of Heaven.



John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com