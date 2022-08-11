Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a scrumptious, sweet and tangy delight. The Lemon Candy Martini is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Lemon Candy Martini

2 oz. 360 Lemon Vodka

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

1 1/2 oz. Sweet n Sour Mix

Sugar, for the rim

Strawberry, for garnish

To create this drink, rim a martini glass with sugar, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine. Pour into into the glass, garnish with a fresh, juicy strawberry – then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.