Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s featured cocktail is a scrumptious, sweet and tangy delight. The Lemon Candy Martini is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!
Cocktail of the Week: Lemon Candy Martini
- 2 oz. 360 Lemon Vodka
- 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
- 1 1/2 oz. Sweet n Sour Mix
- Sugar, for the rim
- Strawberry, for garnish
To create this drink, rim a martini glass with sugar, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine. Pour into into the glass, garnish with a fresh, juicy strawberry – then serve and enjoy.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.