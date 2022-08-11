[STEVENS POINT, WI] – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Emberton as the new Concertmaster for the 74th Season, entitled “Destinations.” He succeeds Steve Bjella, a longtime concertmaster. Mr. Emberton served as Interim Concertmaster for the CWSO for part of the 73rd season. Mr. Emberton states, “It’s an honor and privilege to be the next concertmaster of the CWSO. Over the past few years I’ve enjoyed working with accomplished colleagues on innovative music programming, and am looking forward to playing with the orchestra in a new role as we share our joy of music with audiences.”

“The role of concertmaster is an exciting one and comes with a unique set of responsibilities. Some of these are steeped in ceremony, such as leading the tuning of the orchestra. This is perhaps the most obvious hallmark for audiences. Other duties include determining the bowings for concerts (deciding which direction the strings will move their bows), acting as a conduit between conductor and orchestra (diplomatic communication musically and otherwise is a must!), and being able to juggle various musical roles- often blending and leading the violin section and sometimes projecting more as a soloist when tasked with this by the composer,” said Graham.

Graham Emberton is a violinist based in Stevens Point WI and is a member of the Fox Valley Symphony. He has also performed with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Utah Festival Opera, Lansing Symphony, Civic Orchestra of Chicago, and the Britten-Pears Orchestra. Emberton is dedicated to compassionate talent development and teaches for the Aber Suzuki Center at UW-Stevens Point. He previously held faculty positions at Interlochen Arts Camp, Detroit Youth Volume, and DePaul Community Music Division. Emberton holds degrees in violin performance from Butler University, DePaul University, and the University of Memphis. His violin teachers include Timothy Shiu, Janet Sung, Larry Shapiro, and Paula Elliott.

With performances at various venues across Central Wisconsin including Sentry Theatre in Stevens Point and Woodlands Church in Plover, the CWSO Music Director, Andres Moran is ecstatic to bring live music back to central Wisconsin and continue to inspire audiences with their dedication to their craft.

The CWSO will perform at Wausau’s 400 Block on September 17th at 2pm where the orchestra will be performing all your favorite Broadway tunes with guest vocalist, UWSP alumni Sonia Grimsled. The orchestra will be performing some of your favorite pieces such as Salute to Broadway, The Sound of Music, Phantom of the Opera, Send in the Clowns and more.

2022-2023 Season concert tickets are available online at cwso.org/tickets, the CWSO office, located inside the Smith Scarabocchio Art Museum, 800 Main Street, or at the door of each performance. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the CWSO office at 715-345-7726.

The CWSO’s mission is to enrich, engage, and educate through the power and performance of live music. The regional orchestra is celebrating 74 years at the heart of the vibrant arts and cultural life of Central Wisconsin. The CWSO offices are in the Smith Scarabocchio Art Museum at 800 Main Street. For more information about the CWSO, call 715-345-7726 or visit cwso.org.