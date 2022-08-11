WAUSAU – The federal government has declared monkeypox to be a public health emergency, and COVID-19 is still with us. At 10 a.m. Aug. 12, “Route 51” host Rick Reyer welcomes Dr. Jonathan Temte, of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, for updates about these emerging and ongoing public health crises. Temte will address new COVID-19 variants, vaccines and booster recommendations, and answer listener questions about the developing monkeypox situation, including prevention, treatment and vaccine availability.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or emailing questions to ideas@wpr.org.

