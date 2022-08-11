Wausau Pilot & Review

Drivers in Wausau could soon pay double the current fee if they illegally park their vehicles on boulevard, parkways or sidewalks.

The Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Wausau Police Department to change a municipal ordinance that would increase the fine for boulevard parking violations from $10 to $20.

Alder Michael Martens asked the reason behind the increase. Police officials say increasing the fine will align with penalties assigned to the majority of the city’s other parking restrictions. Police are hoping the increased penalty will act as incentive for drivers to follow the rules.

Chair of the committee, Lisa Rasmussen. noted that boulevard fines are now less than other parking violations. She dded that the increase would bring parity.

The move is subject to full council approval.