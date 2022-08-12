Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot.

Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court.

The shooting was reported at Motel 6, 911 Huntington Dr. Wisconsn Rapids. Police were called to the motel for a report of a physical altercation and found a man face down on the ground, bleeding from the head.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 6, a caller reported a fight at the Motel 6 on Huntington Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids. An officer arrived at the motel and reported seeing a man by a vehicle and then face down on the ground. The officer saw a large amount of blood coming from the man’s head. Doctors at later said the victim had two bullet wounds to his head, according to the criminal complaint.

Hotel surveillance footage shows Stevens and the alleged victim involved in an altercation that ultimately ended with Stevens pointing a gun at the other man’s head before both men fell to the ground. Stevens left the scene in a vehicle with a 17-year-old girl, police said. The alleged victim made his way to his vehicle before help arrived.

An officer stopped a vehicle in which Stevens was a passenger a short time later. In an interview with police, Stevens allegedly said he could have hit the alleged victim with the gun but did so to protect himself.

The alleged victim told investigators he was in his vehicle when Stevens approached him, demanded money and pointed a gun at him, according to the complaint. The man said he was trying to defend himself when he was shot.

In Wisconsin, 17-year-old suspects are treated as adults in the court system. Stevens faces up to 60 years in prison if he is convicted. A preliminary hearing and arraignment is set for Aug. 17.