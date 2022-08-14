Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Boys & Girls Club Summer Fun Volunteers Needed. Support the B&G Club with its Fun Run/Walk on Aug. 18 and/or Summer Farewell BBQ on Aug. 19. Both events are for club members and volunteer duties would include event set-up/tear down, managing water stations, directing traffic, face-painting or leading an activity station. To learn more or sign up, contact Mao at maot@bgclub.com or 715-845-2582, ext. 203.

Make a Difference Day Event Volunteers Needed. Make a difference day is an annual leaf raking event that supports older adults or people with disabilities living independently. Last year, over 500 volunteers raked more than 130 yards. This year, we hope to top that. United Way seeks volunteers to support this annual leaf raking event. Opportunities to be involved with planning, office support, or event. Contact erobinson@unitedwaymc.org or call 715-298-5719.

Short-term Event Planning/Research Volunteer Needed. American Red Cross is seeking a volunteer to conduct online searches for potential organizations, businesses, etc. in specific cities or counties that could donate auction or in-kind items for local events (breakfast, gala, golf outing). Create and maintain spreadsheets with information, including name of organization or business, types of items, point-of-contact, email address, phone number and county of location. For more information, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Pots and Pans Needed. KATS is requesting pots and pans for baking at its shelter. Donations can be delivered to 1115 Hillcrest Ave. in Wausau. Contact info@katsinc.org or 715-298-5053 with questions.

Large Backpacks for Shelter Residents Needed. The Catholic Charities Day Center accepts donations of large backpacks for guests to carry their belongings. Contact 715-849-3311 to donate.

Source: United Way of Marathon County