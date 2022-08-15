Wausau Pilot & Review

A 55-year-old New Lisbon man was found dead and his body recovered from the Lemonweir River in Juneau County, sheriff’s officials said.

The discovery was made Sunday. Search crews were called to a boat landing near Hwy. N and 19th Avenue, where they found the man’s body partially submerged, between trees that were in the river.

Authorities have identified the man as Glen Erickson. Sheriff’s officials have not said how Erickson died, and it remains unclear whether he had been reported missing prior to the discovery.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.