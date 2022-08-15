Corinne L. Zillman

Shout out praises to the Lord, all the earth! Worship the Lord with joy. Enter his presence with joyful singing. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise. Ps 100:1

Corinne Louise Zillman entered God’s courts with praise on August 10, 2022 at age 98. Born December 23, 1923, she was the second child of William A. Koch and Louise Grade Koch.

Growing up during the Great Depression brought unique challenges. Her father – a bank president – learned his bank was found on a Chicago gangster’s hit list which meant she had a daily police escort to school, and was restricted from recess. Her father was not to be left unattended, as many bankers were taking their lives in those difficult days.

Corinne graduated from Wausau High School in 1941and married her high school sweetheart, Gordon Zillman, on December 14, 1946. She worked at Employers Insurance until the birth of her son nine years later. So excited to finally be pregnant, she walked to work on the high bridge in the middle of winter with her coat wide open to show off her pregnancy. Three years later she learned she was having twins. Woo-hoo! During delivery she asked the nurse if she could sing. She was told “no, there’s already enough confusion in here.”

Despite disliking cooking, Corinne made friends (and some not-so-bad dinners) with an electric frying pan during the two years she had no stove or oven, while Gordon was remodeling the family home. She required little sleep and kept the night oil burning while she worked on music programs, or typed up her children’s school compositions. Mother loved her children more than life and would have sacrificed any earthly treasure for them. They never felt unloved. Mom led her three children to an understanding of salvation at an early age. She carefully explained sin, its consequences and its only remedy – Jesus. It was the greatest gift she could have imparted.

Corinne was a piano teacher for nearly 50 years; each week over 40 students walked into her home for lessons. She loved and adored children. There was truly no child she could not love. (She often said she liked the naughty little boys the best.) She served as organist, and directed children’s choirs, teen choirs and adult choirs at Christian Assembly Church (now Thrive Church). When frustrated (usually by the basses) she notoriously pulled her hair and shrieked! Christmas Cantatas were a big event for both church and family, and were the center of the Zillman family Christmas season.

Corinne was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Gordon Zillman, as well as her siblings, Mildred Ahlmann, and William Koch. Survivors include her children Thomas (Sherry), Mary and Kathryn Zillman; her greatly beloved grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) Zillman, Jonathan Zillman and Lauren Zillman; sisters-in-law, Ruth Koch, and Charlotte Koerten, and many adored nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Restoration Church, 2125 Franklin St., Wausau. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Helke Funeral Home, and again at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Special thanks to Cheryl Teske and Linda Bessette for their years of companion care; and to her compassionate AspirusHospice caregivers – especially Carla, Mona, Donna and Shelley.

I play the notes as they are written, but it is God who makes the music ~ J.S. Bach

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.Helke.com to share condolences and memories with the family.

Jean R. Langbehn

Weston – It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jean Roskelley Langbehn on August 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

In addition to her loving husband Dale, Jean is survived by her three children – Melissa (David) Langbehn-Klein, David (Carol) Langbehn, & Gregg (Shelly) Langbehn. She is also survived by her grandchildren Logan, Justin, Connor, Lauren, Jordyn, Nathan, and Rayna. Other survivors are; Betty Eganhouse (Sister) & Chet Roskelley (Brother). Jean was preceded in death by her caring parents Willard & Theodosia Roskelley.

Jean entered the world on April 19, 1938 in Iowa, where she grew up on a farm. While attending DeWitt High School, she excelled in her studies, music, and also met her future husband, Dale.

Jean attended Iowa State Teachers College and would go on to teach in elementary schools. When she moved to Wausau, WI, she became active in church and women’s groups. While she loved to teach, sew and knit, her favorite pastime was discovering and researching her families’ ancestry.

Jean’s ultimate passion was caring for her family. She devoted countless hours watching them participate in sports and school activities. She made her greatest effort to be present for all of their milestones and achievements. She will be missed by us all.

Jean requested that there will be no public memorial service.

Gary J. Nowicki

Gary J. Nowicki, 62, Wausau, died unexpectedly from a heart attack on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born September 3, 1959 in Wausau, son of John A. and Rosemarie (Rausch) Nowicki.

Gary was a graduate of Athens High School. He worked in residential and commercial construction for Cleary Building Corp. in Wausau and Delta, Colorado. Gary traveled extensively throughout the United States constructing pole buildings. Currently, he was working alongside his son, Rod.

Among his favorite pastimes, he loved to go hunting and fishing. Gary was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a happy guy, loved his sweets and lived life to the fullest!

Survivors include, two children, Rod Carlson, Wausau and Ashley Mantor, Wausau; his mother, Rosemarie Nowicki, Athens; two grandchildren, Winter and Ahrie Carlson, and one on the way; three brothers, Ronald (Martha) Nowicki, Athens, Michael (Dianne Ward) Nowicki, Loveland, Colorado and James (Ann) Nowicki, Athens; best friend, Pat Briehan; and many nieces, nephews and relatives further survive.

He was preceded in death by his father, John; and his nephew, Keith Nowicki.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Sandy J. Hargraves

On August 13, 2022, Sandy Hargraves took her final breath at the age of 80 surrounded by her family.

Sandy was born December 13, 1941 in Wausau, WI to John and Evelyn (Denfeld) Schneider. She graduated from D.C. Everest High School. On June 19, 1965, she married Bud Hargraves at Peace United Church of Christ in Schofield.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Bud, her three children, Debra Kerswill (Peter), Brian (Jenni) and Thomas (Tania) and siblings, Sharon (Darrell) Johnson and Dale “Butch” (Florene) Schneider. She also leaves behind many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren, Amanda (Andrew), Matthew (Haley), Austin (fiancé Caitlin), Cailin, Isabella, Sophia, William, Griffin, Jett and Tatum.

Sandy made Kronenwetter her lifetime home and worked numerous jobs including cleaning homes which she enjoyed. While her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the highlight of her adult life, she also enjoyed traveling with Bud taking bus tour adventures to different parts of the U.S. each year, where she could sightsee or hear country music. Her family will forever remember how gracefully Sandy and Bud would polka together on any dance floor where there was an opportunity, how she loved to watch birds, especially cardinals, and other animals that visit her backyard, and her sweet tooth which meant there were always treats when visiting Grandma’s house.

A special thank you to Interim Healthcare for their compassionate care.

Private services will be held by the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

William Seymour

William (Bill) Seymour, 92, Wausau, died Friday, August 12, 2022 at Mountain Terrace under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born January 31, 1930 in Wausau, son of the late William E. Seymour and Elsie (Weden) Seymour. He was a veteran of the US Army Airborne serving during the Korean War from 1950-1953. On August 19, 1957 , he married Jean A. Wiensch. She preceded him in death April 13, 2020.

He was employed at Marmet for 42 years as a brake operator. Throughout his life and especially after his retirement he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, traveling, and playing the concertina which he taught himself to play. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Kathy (Tracy) Pelky, Plover and Rick Seymour, De Pere; grandchildren, Brooke and Bryce, Plover; sister, Nancy Litzer, Marathon; along with nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, infant sisters, Bernice and Arlene; and sister, Geraldine Swanson.

Funeral Services will be 1:00pm Friday August 19, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St, Wausau, Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from Noon until the time of services at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Terrace and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassion and care.

Mary M. Stachowiak

Mary M. Stachowiak, 63, Marathon, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 after an arduous battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born March 26, 1959 in Milwaukee, daughter of Robert and Patricia (Doughty) Hansen. On November 12, 1988, she married Fabian J. Stachowiak at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Menomenee Falls.

Mary was employed by M&I Bank for 10 years previous to her marriage to Fabian. In May 1989, she began working for the Marathon City Public Library where she has remained these past 33 years.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed flower gardening, reading, antiquing, and taking day excursions. Mary was an avid NASCAR racing fan. Every year her and her husband took a special trip for their wedding anniversary to their favorite places such as Copper Harbor, Calumet, MI.

Survivors include her loving husband, Fabian, Marathon; her mother, Patricia Hansen, Menomenee Falls; her siblings, Christine Hansen, Chicago, IL and Robert Hansen, Juneau, WI; several cherished nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hansen.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 232220 N 120th Ave Wausau, WI 54401. Rev. William Ostrem will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Marathon County Library or the Marathon County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Doris M. Smith

Doris Marie Smith, 93, of Wausau passed away on August 11, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

She was born to the late Alfred and Luella (Bartell) Dreager on May 14, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI. Doris graduated from Trinity Lutheran Grade School and Wausau Senior High School. She later married the love of her life Wallace Smith on May 4, 1957 at Trinity Lutheran church in Wausau. Doris was employed at Mutual Insurance, GTE and Wausau Medical Center over the years.

She is survived by her sister LaVerne Flagel, nieces Cheryl, Kathy, Terri, Judy (Charles) Tallas, five nephews; Guy, Steve & Randy Gantner, Donald (Arlene) Hintz, Thomas (Ruth) Meuret and many grand nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wallace who passed on March 9, 2002, twin sister Delores, sister in law Arlene (Gordon) Meuret and nephew Bruce Gantner.

Doris had many interests which included traveling, watching the Packers and Brewers, reading and knitting.

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. 6th Street, Wausau with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Chris Johnson will be officiating. Entombment will be at Restlawn Cemetery.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Charles V. Huhnke

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, Charles Vernon Huhnke, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 88, holding the hand of his dear wife Joyce of 67 years. Charles “Chuck” was born on August 5, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI to George and Elsie (Roth) Huhnke. He served in the National Guard. He was employed as a local truck driver for Crichton Corporation for 20 years.

On September 25, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Marie Birch. They raised four children (Penny, Dale, Pamela and Dawn) in Wauwatosa, WI. In 1984, Charles and Joyce built their dream home at Lake Camelot in Rome, WI where they eventually retired. Chuck was very proud of the home he and his wife built and endlessly welcomed family and friends.

Charles lived his life with gusto which included his love of making people laugh. He was an active member of the Wisconsin Rapids Community Theater (WRTC) where he performed in numerous live stage shows. Charles was also an accomplished musician playing the piano, organ, accordion and harmonica. He never read a note of music. He was gifted with the innate skill of playing by ear. For a period of time in the 1970s and ‘80s, he had a band with his brother Bob and his son Dale called JUST OURSELVES. Charles was also a fantastic dancer and loved to ‘cut a rug’ with his sisters, his wife, and his three daughters.

As a member of Grace Lutheran Church, he enjoyed singing in the choir, playing piano, and singing solos for the congregation. He also performed in stage plays at the church. Charles spent many hours at the pottery wheel taking classes as well as producing pieces at home. His work was beautiful. He also loved building model cars and gifted them to many people. He was a very generous man.

In his younger days, Charles was a sports enthusiast playing football, basketball, baseball and running track in high school capturing the City Finals Championship in his senior year. He maintained his love of sports by becoming a high school and college sports official in basketball and football. He also coached a women’s softball team to the Milwaukee City Finals for many years.

On many a Friday night, he could be found in the stands at Lincoln High School cheering on the football team. Charles and Joyce nurtured a love of camping in their children spending many summer vacations at campgrounds around Wisconsin.

Charles was preceded in death by his father George and his mother Elsie; his sisters Elaine, Lucille, Betty, and Joyce; his brother Robert, and his son, Ted. He is survived by his devoted wife Joyce; his four children, Penny, Dale (Theresa), Pamela (Graham), and Dawn; his brother George as well as 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at Lake Camelot Pavillion, 298 Leisure Lane, Rome, WI 54457 on Friday, August 26th at 1:00 pm with a lunch reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Grace Lutheran Church, 1531 Whitrock Ave., Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494 or Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWSC.WS

Wendy S. Bong

Wendy S. Bong of Mosinee passed away on July 25, 2022 after a battle with brain cancer.

She was born on October 30.1963 to Daniel and Virginia Newman. Wendy married Anthony “Tony” Bong on October 8, 2003.

She is survived by her daughters Bobbi (Charlie) James, and Julie Reed (Andy), step sons; Tony Jr. (Julie), Mark (Tina) Randy (Lora), grandchildren; Karma, Jzabella, McKale, Cooper, Bella, Paul, Michael, Payton, Parker, great grandchildren, Lily and Levi, brothers and sisters David , Steven and Cory, special sister in-law Diane Sniegowski and brother in law Rick Bong and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Tony who passed on January 18, 2021, brothers and sisters; Diane, Kathy, Daniel.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Mary A Shudarek

Mary A Shudarek, age 93, passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 10, 2022.

Mary was born to Katherine & Joseph Klismet in Stevens Point. She attended St. Peters elementary school and graduated from P.J. Jacobs high school. On May 15, 1954, Mary wed Elmer Shudarek at St. Peters Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Together they had four children, Cindy, Sandy, Karen and Eric (Jenny). Mary worked in administrative positions and retail sales along with being a full time mother.

“Bambi” as she was affectionately called by family & friends, loved bingo, cooking, crocheting, and shopping at the GW boutique, visiting with family and trips to a casino. There wasn’t a slot machine she wouldn’t try.

Mary is survived by her four children, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice and Whispering Pines assisted living for their help and compassion. Also a big thank you to her longtime friend, Joyce.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Dennis E. Prigge

Dennis E. Prigge left this earth to join his Heavenly Father on August 11, 2022. Dennis was born July 15th, 1937, in St. Paul MN, to Edward Prigge and Frieda (Stasiak). Eventually the family settled in Wausau, WI. Dennis was a member of the Lutheran Church and shared his faith through his actions by helping others whenever he could. Dennis attended Wausau Senior High School, graduating in 1955. He particularly enjoyed his participation in the Future Farmers of America and excelled in the public speaking contests. After graduation, Dennis enlisted in the US Army. After Service, he returned to the Wausau area where he met and married Mary Sahr. Together they had 4 children and were about to celebrate 40 years of marriage when she passed away in 2001. Upon her passing, Dennis reached out to many friends from the past, one on them being Edith Gross. Their friendship grew and in 2002 they were married and spent the next 20 years travelling to Switzerland, seeing the US and enjoying their time together at their home in White Lake and later Antigo, WI.

Dennis had a gift to repair and build anything and was generous with his talents. He was always willing to help others. One way he shared his talent was through teaching. He taught Sunday School, then in the Army was a Wheeled Vehicle Instructor. He taught refrigeration and electrical and after retirement he taught what he truly enjoyed doing, woodcarving. He loved sharing his knowledge and having the opportunity to talk to people only made it more enjoyable for him.

Dennis was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary, his parents Edward and Frieda, mother and father-in-law, Ida and Albert Sahr, and sisters-in-law Margaret Olson and Virginia Mehregan and nephew Kenneth Prigge.

Dennis is survived by his wife Edith Prigge, children Joy (Nick) Bostwick, Lori Prigge, Christine Prigge and Paul Prigge as well as his stepchildren whom he cherished as his own, Edith (Martin) Stillhart, Heinz (Judith) Gross, Lotti (Bryan) Drake and Reto (Brenda) Gross. Grandchildren Ben Hill, Courtney (Joshua) Wolken, Megan (Dylan) Wallis, 4 great-grandchildren, and siblings Clifford (Karen) Prigge, Gail (Gayle) Larson, John (Diana) Prigge as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Calvary Lutheran Church, Antigo, WI Aug. 27 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Hwy. 107, Merrill, WI.

A special thank you to Dr. Flowers and the entire staff of the Aspirus Home care in Antigo and Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau for all the loving care provided to Dennis and the family. The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Betty J. Marciniak

Betty Jane Marciniak was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She left this world on August 13, 2022 at age 88. Betty was born on November 9, 1933 to the late John and Grace Strasser (Jones) in Antigo, WI. On November 15, 1952 she was united in marriage to Hyacinth (Jack) Marciniak at St. Hyacinth’s Catholic Church Rectory in Antigo, WI.

Betty resided the past eight years at Applegate Terrace Assisted Living in Wausau, WI. Previously, Betty and Jack built their retirement home on their land in the Town of Rolling (Antigo), WI that had been in the Marciniak family for generations. Prior to retirement, the military offered many opportunities to live in various cities across the US with Fort Wainwright, Alaska being their favorite.

Betty had aspired to be a nurse but made the decision early on to stay at home and raise her three children while at the same time being a devout military wife. Her volunteering skills shined while offering her time and dedication to her children’s cub scout and girl scout activities throughout their younger years. Recently, Betty served on the residence council representing the residents of Applegate Terrace. She offered numerous suggestions for quality of living and food services improvements.

Betty and Jack loved to travel, venturing through many provinces of Canada, Poland, Alaska, and Hawaii being some of their favorite destinations. She loved spending time with family, playing scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, reading, and listening to polka music. Betty is known as “Bingo Betty” at Applegate. At family get togethers, Betty was known to belt out a yodel or two, a rare talent many were not aware she had. She loved being the life of the party!

Survivors include one son, Mike (Jane) Marciniak of Wausau, two daughters, Lori (Dan) Lavalle of Appleton, Vicki (Tom) Bellmore of Appleton; 4 grandchildren, Ryan (Anna) Marciniak of Wausau, Paul Marciniak of Wausau, Neil (Olivia) of Denver, CO, Jason (Ellen) Bellmore of Hubert, NC; 8 great-grandchildren, Michael, Nadia, Elizabeth, Ean, Elexa, Griffin, Wells and Grace; 4 step-grandchildren, Brenda (Bill) Schumacher of Wausau, Dana (Greg) Scott of Oklahoma City, OK, Beau Bostwick of Biloxi, MS, Geoff (Megan) Bostwick of Englewood, FL, and 7 step-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Hyacinth (Jack) Marciniak (2016), grandson, Garret Bellmore (2020), brothers and spouses, Leland and Norma Strasser, Edgar and Gladys Strasser, nephews Dan Strasser and Gary Strasser.

Visitation and service will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home Saturday, August 20, 2022. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 2:00 PM with Father Chito officiating. Interment will be at Aniwa Catholic Cemetery. Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided at the funeral home prior to service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be set up for the construction of a gazebo/garden area for the residents at Applegate Terrace. Funds will also be directed to Raptor Education Group (REGI), N2160 W. Rollwood Rd, Antigo, WI 54409.

Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends may visit online at www.strasserrollerfh.com.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff and friends at Applegate Terrace, the most dedicated and compassionate nurse, Chris Erdman at Wausau Manor, Jane Dolan, APNP and Aspirus Hospice Services, Cathe and Hope for their loving care.

Renée L. Smith

Renée L. Smith, 64 of Wittenberg, died on Friday, August 12, 2022, at ThedaCare Medical Center, Shawano.

Renée was born August 28, 1957, in Wausau, the daughter of Roger Sr. and Eulalia (Woller) Roehl.

On December 30, 1985, Renée was united in marriage to John Smith at the Shawano County Courthouse. Shortly after, they separated but then got married again on July 5, 1986.

Renée enjoyed reading and doing puzzles.

Renée is survived by her husband, John and brothers, Roger and Kim ‘Stretch’.

Renée was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Town of Maine.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.