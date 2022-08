Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Police and Fire Departments will hold a community thank you cookout on Tuesday with firefighters, officers, K9s and emergency vehicles on site.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at The 400 Block.

Community members are invited to enjoy a brat or hot dog lunch, speak with public safety workers, see K9 demos and more.

The annual event is free, thanks to generous sponsors.