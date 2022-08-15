Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

Our community needs to recognize a VERY serious issue that is just beginning to unfold – the decision by Marathon County to no longer fund NCHC Community Corner Clubhouse. If all goes according to the recommendations made, Community Corner Clubhouse will close as of October 2022.

In the midst of a NATIONALLY recognized mental health crisis, cited by state and national health groups, it is both confusing and extremely concerning that we as a community would sit by without a fight to continue a service that is absolutely vital to the lives of adults with chronic mental health issues.

As someone whose first professional role was as a social worker in the community, I learned first hand what it means to have a safe, supportive space offering connection, supports to consider and manage employment, and other rehabilitation activities to people who have issues with depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and other chronic mental health issues.

One of the most SIGNIFICANT findings of mental health research at this time as to the reason we have a national crisis with mental health is owing to a sense of isolation that was greatly exacerbated during COVID quarantines. We are still digging ourselves out of the ripple effects on all of our mental health this has created, and you only need to call a counseling clinic to find out we do not have enough capacity to help all who need it at this time.

So why, with any awareness of these things, would our community allow one of the MAIN supports (and sometimes ONLY support) for people who are most deeply affected by mental health issues become set adrift without a vital lifeline and support system. I think as a community we need to have more awareness shed on this decision which will have devastating effects for us. Without this deeper consideration into this decision, and problem solving about how we will continue this vital service, we will be certain to ‘make the news’ with all that comes with a deteriorated mental health network.

If our community thinks Community Clubhouse comes with too high of a price tag (which is truly a drop in the bucket of our county budget), let’s see what it looks like when we have to strengthen our crisis services, psychiatric hospitalization budgets, management of a growing homeless population and worse.

Those of us who have had a history of delivering mental health services already know what this insufficient support looks like – allow us to offer our knowledge, experience, coupled with mental research to support the continuance of support services with a proven track record.

We need to do better with this, and I know there will be a stronger voice in the coming weeks to require our county to take a second look at what they are proposing.

Thank you,

Noreen Salzman MSW LCSW

Co-Director/Owner – The Centre for Well-Being, Inc