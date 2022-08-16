Wausau Pilot & Review

UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic.

The two occupants of the motorcycle were ejected and sustained injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Spencer Fire/EMS and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The crash remains under investigation and no further details will be released today.

See our earlier reporting below.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of a motor vehicle accident on State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton. At least one person was injured, with rescue crews calling for a medical helicopter.

Initial reports suggest a motorcycle and UTV were involved in the crash. Wausau Pilot & Review is working to confirm additional details. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. at Hwy. 13 and 153.

The roadway is expected to be closed for a few hours while the investigation is completed.

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to follow one of the following detours:

Motor vehicle Traffic – Northbound on 13

East on Hwy 153 to County Road F

County Road F North to County Road P

West on County Road P to Hwy 13

Motor vehicle Traffic – Southbound on 13

East on County Road P to County Road F

South on County Road F to Hwy 153

West on Hwy 153 to Hwy 13

Commercial Traffic – Southbound on 13

East on Hwy 29 to Hwy 97

Hwy 97 South to Hwy 13

Commercial Traffic – Northbound on 13

Hwy 97 North to Hwy 29

West on Hwy 29 to Hwy 13