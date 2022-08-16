Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The D.C. Everest girls tennis team opened its 2022 season with a 4-3 loss to Medford at the Wausau West Invitational on Monday.

Nina Allen (No. 1 singles), Madison Sazama (No. 3 singles), and the No. 1 doubles team of Nya Harrington and Lola Harrington won matches for D.C. Everest.

Allen won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, while Sazama and the doubles team needed three sets to pull out their victories.

D.C. Everest will continue play at the two-day tournament on Tuesday.

Medford 4, D.C. Everest 3

Singles: 1. Nina Allen (DC) def. Myah Smith 6-4, 6-3; 2. Morgan Huegli (MED) def. Kyra Loomans, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Madison Sazama (DC) def. Makayla Motte, 0-6, 6-4, 10-6; 4. Audrey Ruesch (MED) def. Makenna Kampmann, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Nya Harrington-Lola Harrington (DC) def. Myah Smith-Eryka Seidl, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; 2. Chloe Werner-Kiertsyn Halopka (MED0 def. Madeline Bublik-Kaitlyn Smith 6-2, 6-1; 3. Alyssa Brandner-Christine Czeshinski (MED) def. Kylie Koch-Mila Bublik, 6-0, 6-3.