WAUSAU – Hope in the Park is back this summer, bigger than ever.

This free community event, a thank you to the community for supporting 89Q Radio, will feature Christian artist Danny Gokey on Aug. 28 at Marathon Park, 1201 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and will begin a variety of activities and entertainment, including children’s activities. Food vendors will open at noon. Gokey will perform at 5 p.m.

Gokey has also authored an autobiography, “Hope in Front of Me – Find Purpose in Your Darkest Moments.” He shares his experiences in the high and low moments, including the death of his first wife, Sophia. In this book he offers compelling, hard-won wisdom to help you reach beyond your greatest challenges.



For more information, visit www.89q.org or www.dannygokey.com/tour.