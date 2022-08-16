A high-speed chase, damage to property and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Aug. 8 through Aug. 14.

On Aug. 10, deputies were alerted by Lincoln County Highway workers of a motorcycle being operated northbound in the southbound lanes of travel on Highway 51 near the 211 mile marker in the town of Merrill. The motorcycle was located by a deputy at Highway C and a stop was attempted. The operator fled from the deputy at speeds near 120 mph. A pursuit ensued with the driver continuing to operate northbound in the southbound lanes. According to the deputy, he thought the motorcycle had suffered unknown damage as the bike started to shake badly and speeds were reduced. The deputy continued to chase the suspect until Highway D where the deputy terminated the chase for safety concerns. The deputy continued to follow the bike for some distance at normal speeds but ended up losing sight of the vehicle in Oneida County. Oneida County deputies assisted with the search for the bike but they were unable to locate it.

On Aug. 10, a deputy was assigned to investigate a criminal damage to property complaint at the Lincoln County Courthouse in the city of Merrill. According to information reported, the suspect, a 38-year-old Tomahawk man, had business at the courthouse and became angry. While leaving, the suspect opened the door on the north side of the court house in a violent manner causing the window in the door to shatter. The suspect was later located and taken into custody for criminal damage to property and five counts of bail jumping. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Aug. 10, deputies were dispatched to the area of the N11000 block of Tannery Road in the town of Bradley for a reported motorcycle vs. deer crash with injuries. Initial reports indicated one person was standing, and the other was not breathing. The first deputy on scene assisted by a Tomahawk police officer started attending to the injured. The party who had been reported as not breathing was breathing and had a pulse. A female was found to have significant injuries to her head and leg. The driver, a 64-year-old Merrill man, was transported to Aspirus Sacred Heart hospital and then to Aspirus Wausau Hospital by Life Link Helicopter. The female passenger, a 62-year-old Merrill woman, was transported to Aspirus Sacred Heart Hospital. A dead deer was located at the scene of the crash. It was believed that the riders were not wearing helmets.

On Aug. 11, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous complaint of someone trespassing in the old Scott School on Sunset Drive in the town of Scott. The first deputy on scene made contact with the occupants of a suspect vehicle and observed intoxicants and illegal drug items in the vehicle. While the deputy stayed with the suspect vehicle, other deputies cleared the school to ensure no one else was inside. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old Wausau youth, was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was arrested for a violation of absolute sobriety. All parties in the car will be cited for trespassing. Other charges could be requested once the investigation is complete.

On Aug. 1, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway Q and Lake Road in the town of Scott for a two-car crash with injuries. The driver of the first vehicle, a 47-year-old Merrill woman, had been westbound on Highway Q when she came to a stop on Highway Q attempting to turn south onto Lake Road. While waiting to turn, she was rear-ended by a vehicle traveling west on Highway Q. The vehicle was operated by a 19-year-old Merrill man. Both parties were transported by ambulance to local hospitals. The crash is under investigation; citations could be issued.

On Aug. 14, dispatch received a call of a possible impaired driver swerving all over the road and tailgating on Highway 8 near Highway YY in the town of Somo. A deputy located the vehicle and began to follow it, looking for signs of impairment. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle as it turned north onto Highway L. The driver, a 54-year-old Wausau woman, was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was arrested for a first offense operating while under the influence of intoxicants. She was then transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

During this week there were two reported car-deer crashes and one cow vs. car crash.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department