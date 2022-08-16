Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau officials will seek public input Wednesday to help gauge the metro area’s ongoing housing needs, as a lack of affordable housing continues to plague the region.

A regional housing assessment is underway to use Census, real estate and other data to learn more about the needs in Wausau and surrounding communities. An online survey is open until Oct. 31 with results expected in December.

Public comment is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 407 Grant St., during a meeting of Wausau’s Affordable Housing Task Force. See the agenda here.