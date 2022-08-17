Gov. Tony Evers signed a $4.4 million contract to improve I-39 between the Portage County line and Maple Ridge Road in Marathon County, according to a news release issued Wednesday. Work is scheduled to begin Monday.

Mosinee-based American Asphalt of Wisconsin is the prime contractor for the project. Construction will consist of:

Resurfacing I-39 northbound and the northbound WIS 34 and WIS 153 ramps with two inches of new asphalt pavement.

Replacing pavement at the I-39 northbound/WIS 34 ramp intersection with six and a half inches of new asphalt pavement.

Replacing guardrail.

Performing culvert and drainage maintenance

Replacing select permanent signs.

During construction, motorists can expect:

I-39 northbound to be reduced to one lane of traffic. Both lanes will be open on I-39 northbound during weekends.

The I-39 northbound off-ramp to WIS 34 and Balsam Fir Road will be closed for approximately three weeks during intersection work.

Intermittent nighttime ramp closures at the WIS 153 northbound ramps.

Construction is scheduled for completion by November 2022. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Federal transportation funds will pay for 90 percent of the improvements; state transportation funds will pay for the remaining 10 percent.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s North Central Region:

Follow on Twitter: @WisDOTNorthCent

Visit the region’s 511 website: https://projects.511wi.gov/region/north-central/

Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.