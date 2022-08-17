By Shereen Siewert

Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian resigned last month from Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee amid concerns over city actions and policies that he says are contrary to the group’s mission.

Kilian was one of nine members of the group and the sole representative from the City Council. The Liberation and Freedom Committee aims to identify “the issues and barriers to equality affecting those minorities in the Wausau area and through discussion and education, promote tolerance and acceptance of all.” The committee is an advisory committee to the Common Council.

In his July 18 resignation letter, sent to Mayor Katie Rosenberg and Council President Becky McElhaney, Kilian commends the citizen members of the group but said he has “strong concerns that one of the issues and barriers to equality in Wausau continues to be the City’s actions and policies themselves.”

“We see this recently with Cleveland Avenue and the undermining of Environmental Justice principles by department heads who are under your

supervision in relation to remediation, siting, and land use approaches,” his letter reads.

“Other examples of the apparent chasm between City rhetoric and action regarding equality and equity include poverty, affordable housing, and homelessness,” he said. “It saddens me to see the unhoused dehumanized in City- produced videos while they are seemingly systematically pushed out of the downtown. Meanwhile, millions in public dollars continue to be channeled to high-end development instead of assisting the most vulnerable or generating affordable housing for working and middle class neighborhoods. I am unable to reconcile the City’s actions with the pursuit and principles of the committee.”

Kilian said city officials are well aware that a lack of affordable housing continues to plague the city. Yet, he said, public dollars are being funneled not toward filling that gap, but toward several multi-million dollar complexes that will be beyond the reach of those who need shelter most.

A vocal opponent to subsidies for high-end apartment and condo projects in Wausau, Kilian points specifically to the riverfront area as an example of the disconnect he sees in city policy. There, early in the planning process, the city applied to the Environmental Protection Agency for an area-wide planning grant that extensively emphasized the needs and challenges facing the Hmong and Southeast Asian Community.

The city’s 2012 application uses overall data from Census Tract 1 as the basis for the $200,000 grant. But according to the EPA’s own data, just 1 percent of those in the Census Block group are people of color. That, Kilian said, is a crucial point.

“From my perspective, what is very significant to note is that it appears that the millions and millions of public dollars going into development in that riverfront area between Scott Street and Bridge Street,” Kilian told Wausau Pilot & Review. “In this example, among others, it does not seem to me that the City’s rhetoric has matched — or been consistent with — its policy decisions and actions.”

Wausau gave a preliminary nod this month to an apartment complex for the riverfront that relies on roughly $7 million in taxpayer subsidies, while city participation has not yet been disclosed for a proposed $44 million development at the former mall site. At the same time, city officials are holding a presentation and public comment session Wednesday to discuss housing needs in the area, something Kilian said should already be quite clear.

In his resignation letter, Kilian also said he is disheartened by “what feels like a lack of support from some at City Hall for committee work and business.” He pointed to an open records request submitted nearly six weeks prior to his resignation regarding easily identifiable records pertaining to homelessness. At the time of his letter, that request had remained unfilled. Wisconsin’s open records laws does not spell out a precise timeline for processing such requests but requires municipalities to fill requests “as soon as practicable.”

Mayor Katie Rosenberg did not comment on Kilian’s concerns regarding city policies, but did tell Wausau Pilot & Review that his open records request had since been filled by the Wausau Police Department. Kilian said the Wausau Police Department request was fulfilled, but a request for city documents unrelated to PD records is outstanding.

Rosenberg said she is “generally not involved” in open records requests.

“IT pulls all of the emails or text messages from my accounts and I’ve never had an instance where I’ve redacted things I’ve sent or received,” she said. “When it comes to other records, the custodians of those must go through their records to ensure there is no legal reason to redact information.”

Wausau Pilot & Review has also struggled to obtain timely records from the city. An April 28 request for the city’s bottled water and pitcher expenses as a PFAS remediation measure went partially unfilled until June 8 and was only fully received in July. In another example, a June 23 request for emails was only received on Aug. 12 after multiple reminders, while a request for information on the water utility’s contracts with a vendor, submitted Aug. 8, remains unfilled.

It is unclear whether a new council member has been appointed to fill the role vacated by Kilian. McElhaney did not respond to a request for comment by press time.