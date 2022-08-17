Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau Newman Catholic won six of the seven matches, all in straight sets, in a 6-1 defeat of D.C. Everest at the Wausau West Girls Tennis Invitational on Tuesday.

Ava Sukanen (No. 1), Natalie Townsend (No. 2) and Addie Schmidt (No. 4) won singles matches in straight sets for Newman Catholic. The Cardinals also swept the three doubles matches, with the tightest coming at No. 3 as Olivia Fox and Fiona MacCarthy won 6-4, 7-5.

D.C. Everest’s lone win came at No. 3 singles as Madison Sazama beat Reagen Herdrich, 7-5, 6-2.

Newman Catholic opens its Great Northern Conference scheduled at home against Antigo on Thursday. D.C. Everest is off until Monday when it takes part in the Marshfield Quadrangular.

Wausau West results were not reported.

Newman Catholic 6, D.C. Everest 1

Singles: 1. Ava Sukanen (NC) def. Nina Allen, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Natalie Townsend (NC) def. Kyra Loomans, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Madison Sazama (DC) def. Reagan Herdrich, 7-5, 6-2; 4. Addie Schmidt (NC) def. Kylie Koch, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Destiny Lo-Molly Merrill (NC) def. Nya Harrington-Lola Harrington, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Ada Stenstrom-Naomi Stenstrom (NC) def. Madeline Bublik-Makenna Kampmann, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Olivia Fox-Fiona MacCarthy (NC) def. Mila Bublik-Sopie Ellis, 6-4, 7-5.