By Shereen Siewert

A jury trial for a man accused of providing heroin to a woman in 2019 who overdosed and nearly died in Wausau has been postponed until December.

John D. James, 52, faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing or delivering heroin in a case filed in April 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Police say James’ girlfriend died in 2018 of a suspected overdose and the alleged victim in the 2019 case is is his late girlfriend’s sister.

The charges were filed following an investigation into a near-fatal heroin overdose reported just after 7 p.m. April 27, 2019 in the 1000 block of South Fourth Avenue. A 911 caller told police the woman fell in the bathroom and was unresponsive.

Paramedics administered at least two doses of Narcan to counteract the opioid and the woman was revived before being taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to court records.

Through the course of the investigation, police identified the man suspected of providing heroin to the woman as James, who was located at a Wausau tavern when an anonymous tipster called in his location.

A single-day jury trial was set to begin Aug. 10. That date has been pushed back to Dec. 16.

If James is convicted on both charges, he faces up to 25 years in the Wisconsin Prison System and up to $50,000 in fines. He is free on a $500 cash bond.