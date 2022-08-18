WAUSAU – The 33rd annual Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend, Sept. 10-11, offers fun for all ages during north central Wisconsin’s art extravaganza, spanning both sides of the Wisconsin River.

This weekend favorite includes four admission-free locations – Art in the Park in Marathon Park, the opening of “Birds in Art” at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, and the Festival of Arts and the Center for the Visual Arts galleries, both in downtown Wausau.

For an overview, visit https://www.lywam.org/wausaus-artrageous-weekend/.

Art in the Park. Photo courtesy Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art. Museum.

Art in the Park, organized by the Wisconsin Valley Art Association, brings together more than 120 exhibitors in the East Gate Hall and Exhibition Building in Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue near 17th Avenue on Wausau’s west side. Affordable art and hand-crafted items available for purchase include pottery, wearable art, paintings and photography. Food and beverages are available for purchase from local nonprofit groups and businesses; ATM available. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11.

Center for the Visual Arts, 427 N. Fourth St., offers free, public exhibits in four professional gallery spaces, art classes for children and adults, artwork made by local artists in the CVA Gift Shop, and free art projects to community events throughout the year. Visit during Wausau's Artrageous Weekend 2022 to experience 10+ artist demonstrations, including ceramics, digital art, painting, and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11. "Birds in Art" opening weekend at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum features festivities the morning of Sept. 10, including an artist presentation, Artists in Action, and opportunities to meet dozens of artists who visit the museum from throughout the world. Browse galleries to see fresh artistic takes on birds via original paintings, sculptures and graphics created during the past three years. Free admission. Special opening-weekend hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11. "Birds in Art" will remain on view through Nov. 27.

For additional information, contact each organization: