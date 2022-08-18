Wisconsin Department of Transportation crews will complete inspections on the Interstate-39 north- and southbound bridges over the Wisconsin River near Rothschild on Aug. 24.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, motorists will encounter single-lane closures.

Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and be alert for slow moving vehicles.

