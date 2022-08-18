Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail makes the most of the summer mint you have growing in your garden, coupled with the tang of lemon and sweetness of blueberry. The Blueberry Lemonade is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Blueberry Lemonade

2 oz. Blueberry Vodka

1/2 oz. Simple Syrup

Freshly squeezed lemon

Lemonade

Fresh mint leaves

Fresh blueberries

Lemon slice for garnish

To create this drink, muddle the blueberries, mint leaves and freshly squeezed lemon juice in a chilled glass. Add ice, vodka and simple syrup, and top with lemonade. Pour into into the glass, garnish with a lemon slice, add additional blueberries if desired – then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.