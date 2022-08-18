By Shereen Siewert & Damakant Jayshi | Wausau Pilot & Review

A former Mosinee teacher is accusing School Board President Kevin Hermening of bullying and intimidation, while blaming staff resignations on the district’s prevailing culture.

Hermening, in a July 22 email to former high school math teacher Lisa Kennedy, rejected the assertion that job satisfaction or pay was behind staff resignations and sharply criticized the teachers’ 2021 decision to form a union. He said staff members “who left our district over the past 90 days did so for a promotion of one kind or another, or a career pivot within public education.”

But Kennedy pushed back on Hermening’s remarks, speaking during the public comment portion of the Mosinee School Board meeting this week. She said that while she was speaking for herself, she is far from alone in having those views.

“The truth is experienced, phenomenal administrators, teachers and support staff have and will continue to resign,” said Kennedy said on Tuesday. “We as a district need to foster healthy dialogue and honest conversations.”

Kennedy said she wants staff members “to have a voice, treated with respect and as professionals.” On social media, she wrote: “The district does not promote a safe open environment that encourages communication.”

In a series of posts on her Facebook page, Kennedy said she has been in touch with Superintendent of Schools David Muñoz on improving the climate and culture in the district. Some posts, including one on July 31, criticized Munoz, though in an Aug. 6 post she praised him for his understanding and listening.

But her views on Hermening are clear. In a lengthy Facebook post that includes the July 22 email from Hermening, Kennedy shared his remarks. At one point, he called her “whiny, tone deaf, out of touch, caused me to wonder what part of ‘collective bargaining’ didn’t you understand” while accusing her of causing “unnecessary tension between you and at least some members of the board, particularly with me.” Hermening also said Kennedy was “out of line in addressing the board with (her) grievances.”

“I just wish that you understood the damage you personally have done in your opportunity to develop a positive relationship with at least one board member – me,” the board president said. He also told her “you get further with sugar than you do with vinegar.”

The board president also questioned her assertion that her views were shared by many other teachers in the district.

In her Facebook post, Kennedy said Superintendent Muñoz apologized for the tone that Hermening used in his letter.

On Tuesday, Hermening addressed the board as a public forum speaker and offered an apology. He was the first to speak on Tuesday.

“To be an effective leader of others requires one to first master leading one’s self and requires humility and self-discipline,” Hermening said. “Sometimes I fail to live up to my own expectations. I learn that my best expectations in leading this board, were no match for my actions. Tonight, I offer to the school district, the school board, the superintendent, and to Lisa Kennedy, my sincere apology for not leading myself best first.”

Hermening, in an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, clarified his comments.

“To be extremely clear, my apology had nothing to do with any type of intimidating behavior,” Hermening wrote. “It was for the use of the phrase ‘whiny, tone deaf, and out of touch’ in a private email I sent to her. I failed to use good judgment in my language but I would certainly not consider those words to be ‘intimidating.'”

At least two speakers supported Kennedy’s assertion that teachers were leaving over pay or promotion.

“I just want everyone to realize it is not just always about the money…it seems to be the underlying message that teachers and administrators want more money,” said Krista Tretter, a middle school teacher in the district. “We want to feel respected…and appreciated.” She added that the district lost a very good and dedicated staff in Paul Rheinschmidt, associate principal at the middle school, and asked why he left – despite his contract being valid until 2023. Tretter also said another teacher who left district employment did not do so due to career advancement.

Dr. Brianna Baars, a chiropractor and parent, said the district, which was once very attractive to teachers and community members, has stopped being so. “We need to step up and make changes.”

According to district documents, at least 13 teachers have resigned since the end of the 2021-2022 school year, a trend school districts nationwide are grappling with. With the school year quickly approaching, Munoz said as of Wednesday the district has five coaching and four regular staff vacancies.

On Tuesday, Muñoz said he is very open to improvements within the district and said he received excellent feedback from a team leader group on staff retention, culture and climate. “We are going to make some adjustments based on the feedback,” Muñoz said. Later, he repeated this in a statement to Wausau Pilot & Review.

“I spoke with several community members, staff members, and board members over the past few weeks concerning staff retention, culture and climate,” he told Wausau Pilot & Review in a statement similar to his remarks presented during the board meeting. “I am committed to a continuous improvement process in all respects including but not limited to student learning, student achievement, staff development and retention.”