WAUSAU– The Marathon County Health Department is offering monkeypox vaccinations for eligible, high-risk people while vaccine supply remains limited. As of today, Aug. 18, no cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Marathon County.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Symptoms include a rash with pimples or blisters, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches, and/or headaches and is transmitted through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact.

Certain people have a higher risk of contracting the virus. Because of a limited national vaccine supply, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is prioritizing the monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, for people who are most at risk for severe disease.

It is recommended that the following people consider vaccination:

People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox. People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure. Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals, who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days. The vaccine is also being prioritized for people with HIV or other conditions that contribute to a weakened immune system.

If you live in Marathon County, meet any of the eligibility criteria above, and would like to receive a monkeypox vaccination, call the Marathon County Health Department at 715-261-1967 for a vaccine appointment. If you leave a message, state your phone number so your call can be returned. The MCHD phone number listed above is for vaccine appointments only.

If you have signs or symptoms of monkeypox, contact your healthcare provider.

For more information on monkeypox, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/monkeypox.htm.