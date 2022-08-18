Don’t even try to tell me that I’m not the most handsome dog you’ve ever seen. My name is Hooch and I have a lot going for me. I never thought I’d be calling a shelter my home, but sometimes things happen in life that are beyond our control. I’m a whole lot of dog and I need to be sure that my next human has enough time, attention and space for me. My last home had a dog and a cat and I was regularly around children in my last life, so I’m comfortable with all that. Come and see me!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.