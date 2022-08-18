Damakant Jayshi

The Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday approved a request from the Wausau Fire Department to join a state-wide training for urban search and rescue teams with collapse rescue capabilities.

The trained firefighters will be part of what is called the Wisconsin Task Force One Team, which can deploy anywhere in the state and beyond, for a period of a few hours to 14 days at a stretch.

According to the draft agreement shared by fire department chief, Robert Barteck, the state will provide the training and pay the costs for staff time and responders during incidents.

Barteck termed it a unique opportunity to get a higher-level training, saying it would benefit Wausau to have firefighters with additional skills among its ranks.

Responding to a question from committee member, Lou Larson, Barteck acknowledged the timing of the opportunity is a concern given that the department is short on staff, a fact that Barteck has raised at several meetings this year.

Barteck said that the department is facing a “short-term problem” but added that the recruitment and retention of staff at the fire department will be resolved in a year. This program presents an opportunity to collaborate with the state and other firefighting teams, he said.

The number of firefighters from the Wausau Fire Department who will be participating in the task force training is not yet clear.

“We expect several of our firefighters to be interested in joining WI TF-1,” Barteck wrote in his request to the Public Health and Safety Committee. “We do not have a minimum or maximum number selected yet. The WI TF-1 leadership is spreading the participation across many departments to not overextend a single department.”