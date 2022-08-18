WAUSAU – Marathon Park will be the start and finish line for the 12th annual Wausau Marathon and Half Marathon taking place Aug. 20.

The race begins at 7 a.m.; the singing of the “National Anthem” at 6:50 a.m.



“Once again we will be reaching our goal of 500 runners,” co-race directors Jodi Maguire and Nick Ockwig said in a news release. “We have established ourselves as one of the final qualifying races around the country for the Boston Marathon, which brings runners from all over the country to participate.”



The Wausau event draws runners from Florida, Texas, Tennessee, New York, California and many others.



The 26.2-mile Wausau Marathon and 13.1 Marathon courses wind through Wausau, Weston, Kronenwetter, Rothschild and Rib Mountain, and is certified by USA Track & Field for distance. Pacesetters will run in their respective time slots to help keep runners on time and pace.



The public is welcome to cheer on the athletes from the park or along the course.



More information is available at www.wausaumarathon.org.