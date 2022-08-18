Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Wausau are asking for the public’s help locating a sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System. His whereabouts are unknown.

Adam Lee Eckart, 31, is wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.

Eckart reached his mandatory prison release date on May 24 and has been living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse. Anyone with information is urged to call Marathon County Dispatch at 715-261-7795. Anonymous tipsters can call Marathon County CrimeStoppers at 877-409-877 or visit www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

Police are reminding citizens not to apprehend a fugitive yourself.