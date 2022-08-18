WAUSAU — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) Director of Environmental & Energy Policy Craig Summerfield presented Rep. Pat Snyder (R-Wausau) with a WMC ‘Working for Wisconsin’ Award on Monday, August 15 during a ceremony at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. According to WMC’s legislative scorecard, Rep. Snyder voted 100 percent of the time with the state’s business community.

“From voting for tax reform to tort reform to addressing the state’s workforce shortage, Rep. Pat Snyder has stood with the state’s business community,” said Summerfield. “His pro-business votes make him incredibly deserving of WMC’s Working for Wisconsin Award.”

In particular, Summerfield noted Rep. Snyder’s work to repeal the personal property tax, a complex, outdated tax on business equipment in the state. Rep. Snyder voted to repeal the personal property tax, but unfortunately Gov. Evers vetoed this legislation.

This legislative session 82 Wisconsin state legislators earned the ‘Working for Wisconsin Award’ from WMC, the combined state chamber of commerce and manufacturers’ association. Lawmakers who received the ‘Working for Wisconsin Award’ are recognized for their dedication to growing Wisconsin’s economy by voting for tax cuts, regulation relief, lawsuit reform and other pro-growth policies. Legislators who won the award voted in favor of pro-growth policies at least 80 percent of the time.

WMC is the largest and most influential business association in the state, working to make Wisconsin the best place in the nation to do business.