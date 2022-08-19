By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau registered sex offender who spent seven years in prison for assaulting a child is facing new charges, after police allegedly found him naked in a bathroom stall with a 17-year-old girl.

Gregory Manthie, 31, was on extended supervision connected to a prior conviction for second-degree sexual assault of a child when police responded to Oak Island Park for a report of inappropriate behavior. The call was received at about 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Officers arrived and discovered Manthie and the girl in a men’s bathroom stall, according to court documents. Manthie allegedly told police he was not aware of the girl’s age.

On Aug. 17, prosecutors filed charges of child enticement, exposing genitals to a child and attempted sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older against Manthie, who is homeless and remains jailed on a $1,000 cash bond. He is also facing theft charges in an unrelated case filed the same day.

Because Manthie was on extended supervision, he could be forced to return to prison for an additional eight years in connection with the 2010 case. In that case, he was initially given a withheld sentence for 10 years probation but his probation was revoked in 2016, when he was sentenced to prison. Court records show Manthie unsuccessfully petitioned the court to reopen his case on several occasions.

Manthie also faces up to 25 years in prison on the child enticement charge alone, should he be convicted. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 24.