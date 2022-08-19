[WAUSAU, WI, 2022] — Recognizing that many agencies have experienced isolation and organizational changes in the past several years, Community Connect is a collaborative effort of Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boys & Girls Club, the Community Foundation, and United Way of Marathon County to provide you and your team an opportunity to network with other agencies serving our area. Local organizations can use this time to create, or renew, relationships that will help them efficiently and effectively serve their clients and the community.

Join us on August 23, 2022

at the Boys & Girls Club Caroline S. Mark Center

Nonprofit Resource Fair available to the public

1:15-3:00 PM

The fair is open for agencies and programs to highlight their initiatives to anyone in our community that would like to learn more about the nonprofits serving our area. More than 30 booths will be on display for attendees and may include social service agencies, educators, law enforcement, community members, local government, counselors, therapists, etc.