Wausau Pilot & Review

Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say.

The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers.

Phillips-Medisize is a Molex company backed by Koch industries. In July, the company filed a notice with the state Dept. of Workforce Development notifying officials that 96 positions at the St. Croix Meadows facility would be eliminated in a “mass layoff event.” The notice also stated that as many as 225 additional employees would be permanently laid off in phases through Oct. 12.

Company officials blamed the losses in July on project downsizing from a major customer, according to state documents.

Medford employees can apply for other jobs within the company, which has locations in Menominee and Eau Claire. Severance packages and employment assistance will also be offered to impacted employees, officials said.