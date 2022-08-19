Damakant Jayshi

Three days after facing criticism and questions from teachers and community members, top officials from the Mosinee School District have vowed to usher improvements in “student learning and achievement, staff development and retention, and sound fiscal responsibility.”

President of the Mosinee School Board, Kevin Hermening, and Superintendent of Schools, David Muñoz issued a joint statement on Friday, saying they are “appreciative of all of the comments and feedback provided by community members at our most recent school board meetings.”

The board president and the school superintendent said the board will work in collaboration with district administrators and staff “to review information that has been provided.”

One former teacher at Mosinee High School, Lisa Kennedy, has sharply criticized the work environment in the district, particularly calling out Hermening for his communication style.

“The district does not promote a safe open environment that encourages communication,” she said.

On Tuesday, during a meeting of the Mosinee Board of Education at the high school cafeteria, Kennedy said she wants staff members “to have a voice, treated with respect and as professionals.”

The packed audience at the cafeteria meeting heard from former and current teachers, parents and community members about what they described as an “intimidating” environment at the district, a charge denied by both Muñoz and Hermening. School Board members and the superintendent, however, were praised by some of the speakers for their response to COVID-19 and for keeping schools open throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In Friday’s statement, Muñoz and Hermening praised district staff for keeping the schools open.

“Any successes achieved during the Covid (p)andemic for our students are attributed to our entire staff collectively going above and beyond during the most difficult time to teach in education,” the joint statement said.

While most of Tuesday’s speakers directed their criticism at Hermening, one speaker praised him for his remarks and leadership.

Teachers and community members also questioned the reasons for recent staff turnover in the district.

According to district documents, at least 13 teachers have resigned since the end of the 2021-2022 school year, a trend school districts nationwide are grappling with. With the school year quickly approaching, Munoz said as of Wednesday the district has five coaching and four regular staff vacancies.